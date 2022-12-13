ESET launches psychometric test to uncover visionary thinkers across the world
EINPresswire.com/ -- ESET, a global leader in cybersecurity, today announces the launch of the Progress Personas psychometric test, developed in partnership with The Myers-Briggs Company, a pioneer in personality and professional development assessments. The test is designed for the curious and inquisitive, with the questionnaire allowing individuals to identify where they fit on the scale of visionary thinkers.
The Progress Personas test is designed to understand what makes people tick, innovate, and push society forward. After responding to a series of short questions, individuals will be provided with a bespoke report outlining the likely strengths and weaknesses of their forward-thinking personalities. The reports detail the specific innovative persona type they fall into, including The Changemaker, Flex Fury, Authentic Dynamo, Power Pro, Firestarter, Captain Conventional, Doctor Constant, The Chameleon, or The Inventor.
“We live in a changing world where we need to adapt and be resilient in order to progress. ESET believes that any inquiring mind has a role to play in contributing to progress that keeps the world turning,” comments Ignacio Sbampato, Chief Business Officer at ESET. “Everyone has different ways of being progress-minded. This psychometric test will highlight an individual’s forward-thinking persona and provide hints and tips to help reach their full potential. We’re excited to be partnering with a respected institution like The Myers-Briggs Company, to bring something insightful and fun to our global audience.”
“ESET places immense importance on the development of science and technology around the world. Whilst progress comes in many shapes and forms, it is important to protect it. ESET is proud to have been at the forefront of protecting progress for more than three decades,” adds Sbampato.
The psychometric test was developed in coordination with the company that publishes the famed Myers-Briggs Type Indicator® (MBTI®) assessment that reveals the differing psychological preferences in how people perceive the world and make decisions. The MBTI assessment indicates a person’s preference in four separate categories: Extraversion or Introversion, Sensing or Intuition, Thinking or Feeling, and Judging or Perceiving. The framework was developed in the 1940s by Katharine Cook Briggs and her daughter, Isabel Briggs Myers, who were inspired by Swiss psychiatrist Carl Jung’s book Psychological Types.
“The Progress Personas assessment has been developed to be a reliable measure of innovation style and resilience,” comments John Hackston, head of Thought Leadership at The Myers-Briggs Company. “By combining the scores of these two dimensions, the report gives people a unique insight into their individual style of achieving progress — their progress persona.”
The Progress Personas test follows ESET’s Heroes of Progress Awards which were announced in September, designed to shine a light on the visionary thinkers helping to make our planet a better place.
To take the free psychometric test, please visit: https://www.eset.com/int/progress-protected/heroes-of-progress/progress-persona-test/
To learn more about how ESET keeps progress protected, please visit: https://www.eset.com/int/progress-protected/
To learn more about The Myers-Briggs Company, please visit: https://eu.themyersbriggs.com/
About ESET
For more than 30 years, ESET® has been developing industry-leading IT security software and services to protect businesses, critical infrastructure, and consumers worldwide from increasingly sophisticated digital threats. From endpoint and mobile security to endpoint detection and response, as well as encryption and multifactor authentication, ESET’s high-performing, easy-to-use solutions unobtrusively protect and monitor 24/7, updating defenses in real time to keep users safe and businesses running without interruption. Evolving threats require an evolving IT security company that enables the safe use of technology. This is backed by ESET’s R&D centers worldwide, working in support of our shared future. For more information, visit www.eset.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, and Twitter.
About The Myers-Briggs Company
In our fast-changing world, your edge lies in harnessing 100 percent of your talent – at work, at home, and everywhere in between. The Myers-Briggs Company helps organizations worldwide improve teams, develop inspirational leaders, and solve the most perplexing people challenges. We empower individuals to be the best versions of themselves by enriching their understanding of themselves and others. As a Certified B Corporation, The Myers-Briggs Company is a force for good. And we're ready to help you succeed.
+1 800.624.1765 : themyersbriggs.com : The Myers-Briggs Company

