Family Invents Unusual New Cat Urine Cleaner After Five Years of Urine Smell Testing
The siblings formulated the novel cat urine cleaner when a family cat developed a urination problem, and have now concluded five years of product testing.NIAGARA FALLS, ONTARIO, CANADA, December 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pee-Off™, a family-run Canadian brand of pet odor removers, announces the upcoming official launch of its innovative enzymatic cat urine remover and immediate availability at https://shop.pee-off.com. The urine cleaner has been under development for over five years and has received overwhelmingly positive results in market testing.
Research began in 2017 when the family team of two adult brothers and their sister had an immediate need for urine deodorization due to the inappropriate, frequent, and voluminous urination of the family cat.
“We tried every urine cleaning product we could get, including ones specifically made for cats. None seemed to work, and some made the smell even worse,” according to co-inventor Tammy Franklin. “So we studied the chemistry of cat urine and found a surprising way to neutralize its odor using the natural enzymes found in soybeans.”
The team refined its invention by testing dozens of formulations against commercially-available urine cleaners. “We smelled a lot of cat pee. Some of it was horrible,” confessed Tammy. “But our attitude was: we’re smelling it so that others don’t have to.”
In a 2017 double-blind study conducted by HIT Laboratories, their formula cleaned both fresh and stale cat urine better than any commercial product or “home remedy”, with the exception of bleach and hydrogen peroxide, both of which are too caustic to use on home surfaces such as beds, couches, carpets, laminate flooring, and walls. Urine cleaner test results are available at: https://pee-off.com/remove-cat-pee/remove-cat-urine-test-results
The team discovered that the natural enzymes that deodorize cat urine work best when they are prepared fresh and warm. “Some people find it strange, but Pee-Off comes in a tea bag and is made just like brewing tea, except that you pour it on pee. It’s a very unusual format, but that’s why it works unusually well.” Tammy further explains, “by shipping it dry in a tea bag our customers get the freshest enzymes, and they aren’t paying to ship water like with other products. Plus, the shelf life becomes incredibly long.”
Owing to this innovation, the team asserts they have created a new product category: “fresh enzyme urine cleaners,” which employ hot water to activate fresh enzymes from dry ingredients.
Instead of launching the product immediately, the family team continued development and testing until late 2022. “We wanted to ensure the product really worked in the long-run, and that treated surfaces remained odor-free, which is really important so that cats don’t keep urinating in the same places,” explained Tammy.
After 5 years of small-scale test marketing, the team reports no complaints, returns, or problems with the product on home surfaces.
Tammy elaborates on the launch timing, “We’re launching now because we feel we accomplished our goal of creating a safer, cheaper, and more effective cat urine cleaner. It’s a science-backed natural solution, rather than the harsh chemicals you normally see.”
To celebrate the launch and holiday season, each order receives two free “Deep Deodorizer” packs. Orders can also be bundled with an optional black light. The miniature UV light helps customers find cat urine stains in their homes.
About Pee-Off
Pee-Off™ is a family-run company specializing in cat odor removers. Their mission is “Helping cats and people live together happily,” and a portion of net sales is used to help shelter cats to find permanent homes through the New Chance program. Started out of necessity when the family’s cat began relentlessly urinating indoors, the Pee-Off cleaners were scientifically developed and tested over five years. Buy the powerful Pee-Off cat urine cleaner at https://shop.pee-off.com, and learn more about how to clean cat urine at https://pee-off.com
