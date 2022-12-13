Plant Based Meat Alternative Market to be Worth US$ 19.8 Billion by 2030
The plant-based meat alternative market is expected to reach at a value of US$ 19.8 Bn by 2030 with a significant CAGR of 13.2%.
BROOKLYN, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, December 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Reports and Insights have published a new report titled, “Plant Based Meat Alternative Market: Opportunity Analysis and Future Assessment 2022-2030” analyzed by Ingredients (Proteins (Soy Protein, Pea Protein, Wheat Gluten, Legume proteins, Rapeseed, sunflower and other seed proteins, Others), Binders and Texturizing Agents (Xanthan Gum, Carrageenan, Methylcellulose), Locust Bean Gum, Calcium Alginate, Others, Fat, Oil and Oil Substitutes, Flavor and Coloring Agents), By Alternative (Beef Alternative, Chicken Alternative, Pork Alternative, Seafood Alternative, Egg Alternative), By End Products (Tofu, Burgers, Sausages, Patties, Nuggets, Tenders & Cutlets, Grounds, Steaks, Chicken Like Blocks, Others), By Technology (Extrusion, Shearing, Spinning, Freeze Alignment), By Storage (Refrigerated, Frozen, Shelf-stable) and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, & Africa) is expected to grow at a significant CAGR for the period between 2022 and 2030.
The plant-based meat alternative market is estimated to reach at a value of US$ 7.4 Bn by the end of 2022 and is expected to reach a value of US$ 19.8 Bn by 2030 with a significant CAGR of 13.2%.
The latest era of plant-based meat alternatives is significantly more and greater than just a simple veggie burger. The vegan alternatives of meat and plant-based meat replacements, which were once a niche market have now become mainstream and flourishing exponentially to the theme of a multibillion-dollar global market.
One of the primary factors that are majorly boosting the demand of plant-based meat alternatives is soaring awareness about the harmful impact ranched meat and meat products leave on the environment along with the increased animal welfare among people which is inclining them more and more towards vegan diets. Owing to this, the plant-based meat alternative market is projected to rise significantly in the following years.
In addition to that, the recent evidence from large prospective US and European cohort studies suggests that the long-term consumption of increased amounts of red meat and specifically processed meat is associated with an increased risk of various cardiovascular diseases, colorectal cancer, type 2 diabetes and total mortality, in both men and women. Such factors are further encouraging people to shift towards vegetarian or vegan diets which are much healthier as it includes no antibiotics, no cholesterol, and less saturated fats, resultantly propelling the demand of plant-based meat alternatives across the markets. Thus, the plant-based meat alternatives market is estimated to witness major breakthroughs over the forecast period.
Moreover, plant-based meat contains much healthier ingredients as it offers the same texture, flavor and taste as farmed meat products. For instance, soy as an ingredient comprises all the standard (nine) amino acids, which are crucial for the development of the human body. Its potential to improve the solubility, water absorption, viscosity, emulsification, anti-oxidation, and texture of the ultimate product is further anticipated to accelerate the demand for soy in plant-based meat products over the forthcoming future. Thus, the plant-based meat alternative market is projected to grow substantially over the coming years.
Market Players :
Reports and Insights Study identifies some of the key participating players in the plant based meat alternative market globally are Impossible Foods, Kraft Heinz, Conagra Brands, Inc., Beyond Meat, Eat Just, Inc., Maple Leaf Foods, The Vegetarian Butcher, Gardein Protein International, Morningstar Farms, Quorn Foods, Amy’s Kitchen, Tofurky, Gold&Green Foods Ltd., Sunfed, VBites Food Limited, Alpha Foods, Planterra Foods, Before the Butcher, No Evil Foods, Like Meat, The Meatless Farm Co., Hooray Foods, Yves Veggie Cuisine, among others.
Plant Based Meat Alternative Market Segmentation
The plant-based meat alternative market is segmented on the basis of ingredients, alternative, end products, technology, storage, and region.
By Ingredients
Proteins
Soy Protein
Pea Protein
Wheat Gluten
Legume proteins
Rapeseed, sunflower and other seed proteins
Others
Binders and Texturizing Agents
Xanthan Gum
Carrageenan
Methylcellulose
Locust Bean Gum
Calcium Alginate
Others
Fat, Oil and Oil Substitutes
Flavour and Colouring Agents
By Alternative
Beef Alternative
Chicken Alternative
Pork Alternative
Seafood Alternative
Egg Alternative
By End Products
Tofu
Burgers
Sausages
Patties
Nuggets, Tenders & Cutlets
Grounds
Steaks
Chicken Like Blocks
Others
By Technology
Extrusion
Shearing
Spinning
Freeze Alignment
By Storage
Refrigerated
Frozen
Shelf-stable
By Region
North America
Latin America
Europe
Asia Pacific
Middle East
Africa
Factors that are benchmarked while estimating the market
Various factors that are benchmarked while estimating the market growth includes (but not restricted to) :
New product developments and launches
Global Food Industry Outlook
Global Demand for Plant Based Food
Plant Based Meat Alternative Adoption Rate, by Alternative
Top Companies Historical Growth Rate
Pricing Impact
Impact of Regulations
About Reports and Insights
Reports and Insights is one of the leading market research companies which offers syndicate and consulting research around the globe. At Reports and Insights we adhere to the client needs and regularly ponder to bring out more valuable and real outcomes for our customers. We are equipped with a strategically enhanced group of researchers and analysts that redefines and stabilizes the business polarity in different categorical dimensions of the market.
