Sake Market Revenue, Major Players, Consumer Trends, Analysis & Forecast Till 2027 – IndustryARC

Surging Recognition of Junmai Sake is Projected to Drive the Growth of the Sake Market

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, December 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that Sake Market size is estimated to reach $10.7 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.9% during the forecast period 2022-2027. Sake is a Japanese alcoholic beverage prepared by fermenting rice that has been polished to eliminate the bran. Rice wine and sake are both grain alcohols extracted from rice. Japanese sake can be classified as junmai or non-junmai. Junmai sake has only 4 constituents: rice, water, yeast and koji mold. Honjozo is a grade of sake, the native and conventional rice wine that has evolved into a powerful symbol of Japan's national culture. Junmai Ginjo and ginjo are prepared with polished rice to eliminate at least 40% of the outer layer of the grain. The proliferating introduction of programs by sake breweries and sake educators to spread awareness regarding sake is set to drive the Sake Market. The considerable development in the count of Japanese restaurants across foreign nations offering sake like Junmai Sake is set to propel the growth of the Sake Industry during the forecast period 2022-2027. This represents the Sake Industry Outlook. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.

Key takeaways:

1. Geographically, Asia-Pacific (Sake market share) accounted for the highest revenue share in 2021 and it is poised to dominate the market over the period 2022-2027 owing to the existence of Japan, the principal producer and consumer of sake or Japanese rice wine in the Asia-Pacific region.

2. Sake Market growth is being driven by the surging demand for the sake or Japanese rice wine resulting in an upsurge in exports of sake across nations or regions.

3. However, sake is a kind of alcohol and may result in complexities during pregnancy raising the risk of miscarriage or stillbirth and this is one of the major factors hampering the growth of the Sake Market.

4. Sake Market Detailed Analysis of the Strengths, Weaknesses and Opportunities of the prominent players operating in the market will be provided in the Sake Market report.

Segmental Analysis:

1. Honjozo has a tiny quantity of distilled alcohol included. Junmai with a higher acidity level goes well with heavier dishes and this is further propelling the growth of the Junmai segment. Furthermore, the Junmai Ginjo segment is estimated to grow with the fastest CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast period 2022-2027.

2. The expanding application of dry sake and sweet sake in Japanese restaurants and bars in Tokyo is further propelling the growth of this segment. Furthermore, the Home Use segment is estimated to grow with the fastest CAGR of 5.3% during the forecast period 2022-2027.

3. The Sake Market based on geography can be further segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America and the Rest of the World. Asia-Pacific (Sake Market) held the largest Sake market share with 35% of the overall market in 2021. The growth of this region is owing to the surging intake of sake like Junmai ginjo in Japan in the Asia-Pacific region.

4. Junmai is a kind of sake prepared with rice that is refined with 70% of the grain remaining. The requirements determine that the only constituents utilized to generate junmai involve rice, koji, yeast and water, while no other inclusions, like alcohol or sugar, are permitted. This sake is mostly slightly heavier and full-bodied. Otokoyama Tokubetsu Junmai is one of the most recognized sakes in the world. It is a wonderful selection for beginner and experienced sake drinkers.

5. Typically, Honjozo sake is inclined to be lighter and dried than its Junmai equivalents. There are legal needs to guarantee the quality of Honjozo: seimaibuai needs to tally at 70% or less while the weight of the added alcohol cannot surpass 10% of the weight of the sake rice utilized.

6. A classic serving of sake (termed as a Go) includes around 23g of alcohol, which is well above the low-risk threshold for UTUC (15g/day). The surplus intake of any type of alcohol comes with numerous health hazards. Sake is recognized as Japanese rice wine. Sake intake during pregnancy may result in fetal alcohol syndrome disorders (FASDs). Alcohol may turn some medicines ineffective or toxic. Women are specifically vulnerable to the raised hazard related to consuming alcohol.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Sake industry are -

1. Dassai

2. Gekkeikan

3. Hakkaisan

4. Juyondai

5. Takara Sake USA Inc.

