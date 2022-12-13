Axcend Focus LC® Delivers Small HPLC With the Perfect Balance of Sensitivity, Robustness and Ease-of-Use
Enhanced Compact LC Improves Scientists’ Ability to Bring the Lab to the Sample™
The chromatographic resolution combined with analytics means not only does the Focus LC match the accuracy of laboratory-based HPLC instruments, but you don’t have to be a scientist to use it.”PROVO, UTAH, USA, December 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Axcend® has released an enhanced version of its award-winning compact High-Performance Liquid Chromatograph (HPLC), shipped to customers in the pharmaceutical, petrochemical, higher education, aerospace, and agricultural industries. Timely chemical measurements in some of the most diverse locations has not been possible – until now.
— Dr. Ray West, Axcend Vice President
Analytical chemistry laboratories are significantly reducing the size of analytical instruments. Reduction in size allows greater mobility, simpler operation, lower cost, more laboratory bench space, and improved productivity. These characteristics are especially important in industries that require accurate and timely measurements within their laboratories, on factory floors, or in the field. As the need continues to rise for analysis of food, agriculture, water or fuel, compact and portable analyzers must also become easier to use.
The Axcend Focus LC features an improved column cartridge that allows scientists to use any commercially available micro-column, novel column temperature control, and increased UV detector sensitivity. A new side door allows easier access to front-end valves, transfer lines and fittings. “The system delivers a level of sensitivity that was previously only obtainable with a top-end bench-top analyzer," says Dr. Ray West, Axcend Vice President of Sales. “The chromatographic resolution combined with analytics means not only does the Focus LC match the accuracy of laboratory-based HPLC instruments, but you don’t have to be a scientist to use it.”
About Axcend, LLC
Axcend is a provider of compact, high-performance liquid chromatography (HPLC) systems. These solutions allow scientists to deliver HPLC Anywhere® and provide dramatic improvements in portability, ease-of-operation, rapid and convenient deployment, as well as coupling to other analytical systems.
