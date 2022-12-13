Bodega Hostel is excited to announce its new property opening in Pai, Thailand

Bodega Life

PAI, THAILAND, December 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Collective Hospitality is excited to announce its new property opening in Pai, Thailand

When you want a break from Chiang Mai, take the winding mountain roads to Bodega Pai Party Hostel for absolute relaxation. Pai is known as a hippie town and that rings true in many, many ways. It’s got a great selection of healthy restaurants, beautiful natural sights and a great yoga community. We’re located perfectly along the river, so if you go river rafting you actually end up right back at Bodega.

Bodega Pai Party Hostel has 84 beds including shared accommodation and private rooms, barception party area, the Munchies Café, and a very cool co-working chill area. So if you are looking for like-minded people, good vibes, a great social experience, and a super fun time, you need to come to Bodega Pai Party Hostel….Join the Family.

Bodega Hostels offer guests a cool fun vibe, great local experiences and adventures, and a great co-working environment. Appealing to 18-35 year old travellers, Bodega Hostels is filled with adventure, opportunities to meet other young people, and fun adventures. When you stay at a Bodega Hostel, you become part of the family. Bodega Hostels are part of the Collective Hospitality portfolio, a tourism and leisure company focusing on the lifestyle of shared accommodation for young people, creating epic experiences in Instagrammable locations.

Collective Hospitality is one of the fastest-growing lifestyle brands with multiple shared accommodation properties across Asia with plans to move into Europe and the America from 2023 onwards. Collective has more than 45 resorts and urban properties in its portfolio located across Thailand, Indonesia, Cambodia, Sri Lanka, Nepal, Vietnam, Philippines, and India.

