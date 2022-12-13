Collective Hospitality excited to announce its new property opening in Chiang Mai Old Town, Thailand

Thapae Area Collective Hospitality Slumber Party

CHIANG MAI, THAILAND, December 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Collective Hospitality is excited to announce its new property opening, Slumber Party Chiang Mai Old Town, Thailand, the next iconic Slumber Party.

Slumber Party Chiang Mai is the place to be for partying in Chiang Mai, in the center of town! This lively hostel is a 10-minute walk from Wat Chedi Luang, a 15-minute walk from the vibrant Chiang Mai Night Bazaar and 2 km from the 14th-century Wat Phra Singh. We are the social spot in town, so be open to making friends!

Slumber Party Chiang Mai Old Town has 60 beds shared accommodation barception party area, and, the Hangover Café.. So for those looking for good people, amazing nature and culture, good vibes, a real social experience, and super fun time, Slumber Party Chiang Mai, Thailand has a lot to offer.

Slumber Party Hostels are built to inject a 100% adrenaline rush for the 18- to 35- year-old travelers, with properties and entertainment explicitly designed around adventure, socializing, pub crawls, and nonstop fun. When you stay at a Slumber Party, you become one of the tribe. Slumber Party is part of the Collective Hospitality portfolio, a tourism, and leisure company focusing on the lifestyle shared accommodation for young people.

Collective Hospitality is one of the fastest-growing lifestyle brands with multiple shared accommodation properties across Asia with planned moves into Europe and the Americas from 2023 onwards. Collective has more than 45 properties in its portfolio located across Thailand, Indonesia, Cambodia, Sri Lanka, Nepal, Vietnam, and India.

Adventure Hard… Party Harder

