THE DAILY LEADER: TUESDAY, DECEMBER 13, 2022
H.R. 3648 – EAGLE Act of 2022 (Rep. Lofgren – Judiciary)
The Rule, which was adopted last week, provides for one hour of general debate equally divided and controlled by the Chair and Ranking Member of the Committee on Judiciary and makes in order the following amendment:
Schneider Amendment
Suspensions (5 bills)
- H.Res. 1156 – Expressing the commitment of the House of Representatives to building on the twenty years of success of the George McGovern-Robert Dole Food for Education and Child Nutrition Program (Rep. McGovern – Agriculture)
- S. 5060 – Paul D. Wellstone Building Act of 2022 (Sen. Klobuchar – Transportation and Infrastructure)
- S. 4017 – To designate the United States courthouse located at 111 South Highland Avenue in Jackson, Tennessee, as the ‘‘James D. Todd United States Courthouse’’, and for other purposes (Sen. Blackburn – Transportation and Infrastructure)
- H.R. 1082 – Sami’s Law, as amended (Rep. Smith (NJ) – Transportation and Infrastructure)
- S. 5229 – A bill to direct the Joint Committee of Congress on the Library to remove the bust of Roger Brooke Taney in the Old Supreme Court Chamber of the Capitol and to obtain a bust of Thurgood Marshall for installation in the Capitol or on the Capitol Grounds, and for other purposes (Rep. Hoyer – House Administration)
- Senate Amendment to H.R. 7077 – Empowering the U.S. Fire Administration Act (Rep. Torres (NY) – Science, Space, and Technology)
- S. 558 – FLOODS Act (Sen. Wicker – Science, Space, and Technology)
- H.R. 8665 – National Archives and Records Administration (NARA) Modernization Act (Rep. Khanna – Oversight and Reform)
- Senate Amendment to H.R. 7535 – Quantum Computing Cybersecurity Preparedness Act (Rep. Khanna – Oversight and Reform)
- H.R. 5349 – To designate the facility of the United States Postal Service located at 1550 State Road S–38–211 in Orangeburg, South Carolina, as the ‘‘J.I. Washington Post Office Building’’ (Rep. Clyburn – Oversight and Reform)
- H.R. 6725 – To change the address of the Marilyn Monroe Post Office, and for other purposes (Rep. Cardenas – Oversight and Reform)
- H.R. 7832 – To designate the facility of the United States Postal Service located at 396 South California Avenue in West Covina, California, as the ‘‘Esteban E. Torres Post Office Building” (Rep. Napolitano – Oversight and Reform)
- H.R. 6218 – To designate the facility of the United States Postal Service located at 317 Blattner Drive in Avon, Minnesota, as the ‘‘W.O.C. Kort Miller Plantenberg Post Office’’ (Rep. Emmer – Oversight and Reform)
- H.R. 6220 – To designate the facility of the United States Postal Service located at 100 3rd Avenue Northwest in Perham, Minnesota, as the "Charles P. Nord Post Office" (Rep. Fischbach – Oversight and Reform)
- H.R. 6221 – To designate the facility of the United States Postal Service located at 155 Main Avenue West in Winsted, Minnesota, as the "James A. Rogers Jr. Post Office" (Rep. Fischbach – Oversight and Reform)
- H.R. 6611 – To authorize the Embassy of France in Washington, DC, to establish a commemorative work in the District of Columbia and its environs to honor the extraordinary contributions of Jean Monnet to restoring peace between European nations and establishing the European Union, and for other purposes, as amended (Rep. Keating – Natural Resources)
- S. 789 – RESPECT Act (Sen. Rounds – Natural Resources)