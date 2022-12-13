THE DAILY LEADER: TUESDAY, DECEMBER 13, 2022

H.R. 3648 – EAGLE Act of 2022 (Rep. Lofgren – Judiciary)



The Rule, which was adopted last week, provides for one hour of general debate equally divided and controlled by the Chair and Ranking Member of the Committee on Judiciary and makes in order the following amendment:



Schneider Amendment

Suspensions (5 bills)

H.Res. 1156 – Expressing the commitment of the House of Representatives to building on the twenty years of success of the George McGovern-Robert Dole Food for Education and Child Nutrition Program (Rep. McGovern – Agriculture) S. 5060 – Paul D. Wellstone Building Act of 2022 (Sen. Klobuchar – Transportation and Infrastructure) S. 4017 – To designate the United States courthouse located at 111 South Highland Avenue in Jackson, Tennessee, as the ‘‘James D. Todd United States Courthouse’’, and for other purposes (Sen. Blackburn – Transportation and Infrastructure) H.R. 1082 – Sami’s Law, as amended (Rep. Smith (NJ) – Transportation and Infrastructure) S. 5229 – A bill to direct the Joint Committee of Congress on the Library to remove the bust of Roger Brooke Taney in the Old Supreme Court Chamber of the Capitol and to obtain a bust of Thurgood Marshall for installation in the Capitol or on the Capitol Grounds, and for other purposes (Rep. Hoyer – House Administration)

Postponed Suspensions (12 votes)