College of Alameda Students Can Get $500 and Free Classes This Spring

ALAMEDA, CALIFORNIA, US, December 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- December 12, 2022—Classes are free for Spring Semester 2023 at College of Alameda (CoA) and qualified students enrolled in six or more units also will receive a $500 cash grant to spend on books, supplies, and other expenses. Those who are disqualified from participating include: out-of-state students and international students.

With the federal loan debt obligation in the U.S.A. estimated at over $1 trillion and the federal student loan repayment plan on pause, free college classes are a boon to students hoping to complete their degree or certificate programs.

“This is an extraordinary opportunity for our students and their families to save significantly on the cost of their college education,” said Acting CoA President Dr. Diana Bajrami. “Whether they are planning to transfer to four-year universities, train for a new career, or focus on skill building, they will find a broad selection of high-quality courses free of charge at College of Alameda this spring.”

To qualify for Spring is Free, students must submit a financial aid application for verification purposes but they do not need to qualify for financial aid to have their fees waived.

To receive the additional CoA $500 On Us grant, students must take and enroll in at least six units at CoA, submit their FAFSA or California Dream Act Application by March 30, 2023 (CoA school code: 006720), and declare a major or course of study at CoA.

“This is a great value for our students this spring,” Said CoA Dean of Enrollment Services Dr. Amy Lee. “For example, CoA majors enrolling full-time in 15 units can save $750 in enrollment, health, and other fees; and also receive a $500 grant to spend on additional expenses; a total of $1250 in savings.”

CoA Computer Science Major Airi Hanayama received a $500 on Us grant in Fall 2022 and said “It helped me to buy notes, pens, rulers, and even food. On top of that, this $500 was a gift for me and it encouraged me to study harder.”

CoA transfer student Anadeisi Mendoza is greatly relieved that she doesn’t have to take out loans to pay for college this spring. “Spring is Free will help relieve some of the financial burden I have to deal with and also give me the opportunity to put all my energy and attention on my academics,” said Mendoza.

Classes start January 23, 2023, and will be offered in-person, in Hybrid format (online and in person), and online. Spring 2023 Class Schedules are available online at: https://tinyurl.com/COAspring2023classes . Prospective students are encouraged to apply early to ensure their first choice of classes.

To help students navigate the enrollment process, College of Alameda will hold a special series of ROCK ENROLL events on campus, designed to help new students with registration assistance and financial aid applications. ROCK ENROLL events will be held on Tuesday January 10 and 17, 2023, and the first day of school, Monday, January 23, 2023

For more information about Spring is Free and $500 on Us grants, students can learn more at https://alameda.edu/FreeSpringPlus500OnUs/, call (510) 295-073, email COA500@peralta.edu, or visit the Virtual Welcome Center Mondays from 8 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. and Tuesdays through Fridays, from 8 a.m. to 4p.m. on Zoom https://us06web.zoom.us/my/coa500.

For more information about Spring is Free and $500 on Us press release please contact Dr. Amy Lee, Dean of Enrollment Services, (510) 748-2288, ahlee@peralta.edu.

