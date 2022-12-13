The Body Positivity Movement is in Trouble
Our culture is obsessed with losing weight, there’s no denying it. But is denying the health risks of obesity any better?
You can’t help someone up a hill, Without getting closer to the top yourself”TENAFLY, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, December 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Our culture is obsessed with losing weight, there’s no denying it. But is denying the health risks of obesity any better?
— Joey Dweck
From borderline unhealthy dieting and exercise “tips” across social media to the rise in popular trends like Whole30 and intermittent fasting, it looks like we as a society are so consumed with wanting to be skinny (read: not necessarily healthy) that we’ll do pretty much anything to accomplish that end.
Surprisingly, though, in the world of the health vs. weight debate, there’s an...interesting subset of followers, known as HAES, or the “healthy at every size” movement.
This movement claims to stand for body acceptance and empowerment — but it does so at an extremely high cost.
What Is HAES?
Like many communities that originated from the depths of the internet, we’re not exactly sure where HAES came from or how long it’s been around. But one YouTuber, Kiana Docherty, took it upon herself to discuss the similarities between HAES and what we recognize today as the “fat acceptance” movement (spoiler alert: they’re one and the same.)
HAES’s official website touts the tenets of “compassionate self-care,” “body diversity,” and even “challenging scientific and cultural assumptions.” But in their quest to challenge “scientific” assumptions, it looks like they’re promoting the denial of science altogether.
read more
About WeightLossBuddy
WeightLossBuddy is the largest community dedicated exclusively to supporting people who are struggling to lose weight.
Its new app allows users to monitor their weight, while sharing their progress with others, and
at the same time learning from their experience.
Not only are users able to chat live with other users, but they can also form or join groups to connect
with people who have similar interests and goals.
Public & Private groups let them share their concerns with people they can trust.
Research has shown that people who have social support, tend to be more successful at
achieving. and maintaining weight loss than those who do not.
In a 2010 study, almost 88% of subjects who joined an internet weight loss support community
reported that being part of a group supported their weight loss efforts by providing encouragement
and motivation.
In addition to a very easy to use platform, weightlossbuddy uses a familiar “posting”
interface people are familiar with. It allows users to share both their successes and setbacks.
What makes the new weightlossbuddy app stand out from other apps is that it is non-toxic, safe, supportive, welcoming and easy to use.
Users can check in each day, post their progress, get encouragement and check to see how their friends are doing.
The new App helps users by giving them the support they need in a welcoming, non-threatening community of like-minded people who share their frustrations,
WeightLossBuddy caters to those individuals who want to lose weight and need help.
It helps by providing weight loss support from others on a similar journey.
The new 100% FREE weight loss support app gives users access to a large weight loss community that is ready to
encourage them, share effective weight loss tips, and help them in any way possible to reach their weight loss goal.
Users of the new app can explore the social fitness & weight loss posts from weight loss buddy users that are on the same journey.
Users can find great weight loss support content, read about other people’s personal struggles to learn and relate, and like and comment on posts.
Additionally, users can make use of Weightlossbuddy as their weight loss tracker and social weight loss app to post content, thoughts, struggles, progress photos, and more.
Users can start chatting live with fitness buddies from around the globe within the app! Users can now:
add current and target weight
find a buddy and get support
share photos and weight loss progress
connect and chat live with other weight loss buddies
comment and like on posts
track daily weight
This New 100% FREE App can be found in both the Apple and Google Play stores.
It has the ability to transform people's lives".
