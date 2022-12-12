Submit Release
Sanu Gold Engages LFG Equities for Digital Media Services

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 12, 2022) - Sanu Gold Corporation SANU SNGCF ("Sanu Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has entered into an agreement with LFG Equities Corp. ("LFG") to provide digital media and marketing services to the Company.

Martin Pawlitschek, President and CEO of Sanu Gold, commented: "Engaging LFG for digital media services will help increase the Company's visibility to investors and help broaden our investor base with the goal of improving liquidity across multiple jurisdictions."

LFG, a Toronto based company, will provide content development, media buying and distribution, and marketing services through social media channels and online media placements to the Company. The Company and LFG act at arm's length, and LFG has no present interest, directly or indirectly, in the Company or its securities.

Under the terms of the agreement, LFG will be paid up to CAD $150,000 cash over a 12 month period and receive 250,000 stock options in the Company, each option exercisable at $0.25 per share for a period of 5 years. The options have been granted in accordance with the terms of the Company's current stock option plan and have a hold period of four months and a day from the date of issuance.

About Sanu Gold

Located within the world class Siguiri Basin, host to several operating mines, Sanu Gold is exploring three high quality gold exploration permits in Guinea, West Africa targeting multi-million ounce gold discoveries. The Company has defined multi-kilometer scale gold bearing structures on each of the gold exploration permits, with multiple high-value drill targets. Sanu is operated by a highly experienced team with successful records of discovery, resource development and mine permitting.

Martin Pawlitschek
President & CEO, Sanu Gold Corp.

For further information regarding Sanu Gold, please visit the Company's website at www.sanugoldcorp.com or contact:

Fiona Childe
VP, Corporate Development & Communications
Sanu Gold Corp.
info@sanugoldcorp.com

John Boidman
Renmark Financial Communications Inc.
+1 (514) 939-3989; +1 (212) 812-7680
jboidman@renmarkfinancial.com

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

