Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,737 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 320,064 in the last 365 days.

Crypto: What You Should Know Right Now

It all depends on your individual circumstances. Contact an attorney to find out what legal recourse you have.  However, you should be aware that bankruptcy processes typically take a long time. For people who have dollars or other fiat currency held by exchanges, those funds are not covered by deposit insurance as funds are when held at a traditional financial institution, like a bank.

Learn more from a recent the FDIC fact sheet on its insurance and crypto companies.

If your crypto exchange goes out of business, no government agency can restore your losses. Your outcome may depend on the bankruptcy process, which may or may not happen in a U.S. court under American bankruptcy rules.

You just read:

Crypto: What You Should Know Right Now

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.