2023 Transition Conference
February 21-22, 2023
Younes Conference Center South – Kearney, NE
Virtual via the Zoom Conference App.
Cost: $100 (in-person & virtual)
The Nebraska Department of Education – Office of Special Education looks forward to your participation at the Hybrid 2023 Transition Conference.
If you have questions, please contact:
Theresa Hayes, theresa.hayes@nebraska.gov
Christopher Chambers, christopher.chambers@nebraska.gov
or
Jordyn Brummund, jordyn.brummund@nebraska.gov