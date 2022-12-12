Submit Release
2023 Transition Conference

February 21-22, 2023

Younes Conference Center South – Kearney, NE

Virtual via the Zoom Conference App.

Cost: $100 (in-person & virtual)

The Nebraska Department of Education – Office of Special Education looks forward to your participation at the Hybrid 2023 Transition Conference.

If you have questions, please contact:

Theresa Hayes, theresa.hayes@nebraska.gov

Christopher Chambers, christopher.chambers@nebraska.gov

or

Jordyn Brummund, jordyn.brummund@nebraska.gov

