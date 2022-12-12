Cyber Becomes The New Buzzword For The Media Industry
Out with the pandemic in with cybersecurity for the media industryBRISBANE, QUEENSLAND, AUSTRALIA, December 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cyber security has become a major news topic due to the rising threats to businesses, individuals and governments. Digitisation and increasing reliance on technology and the internet have led to greater cybersecurity threats, including increased incidences of data breaches.
News outlets are dedicating more time to discussing and analyzing cybersecurity, and the public is taking notice. Increasingly, people want to understand the dangers of the digital world, and how to protect themselves.
This has led to more Australian media coverage on cybersecurity issues to educate and protect the public as well as raise public awareness of the latest cybersecurity developments.
Australian tech news CEO and journalist Mr, Giannelis says cyber security is likely to become the new media frenzy in 2023 thanks to the rising importance of awarenes and the risks,
"Experts will be consulted and debates will rage on as the public is exposed to the intricacies of the digital world. The media will have an important role in educating the public and helping to ensure that everyone is taking the necessary steps to stay safe online,”
“The cyber security landscape is currently undergoing dramatic change. It is becoming increasingly important for individuals and organisations to understand the risks and threats related to digital technologies,” said Mr Giannelis.
Media coverage will educate people about the risks and help them to stay safe online resulting in stronger trust in digital technologies and informed public decision-making. It could also help to strengthen international cooperation related to cybersecurity. Additionally, it could help to reduce the amount of cyberattacks against organisations and governments.
From a 24-year-old IT worker in Jakarta, Indonesia who hacked a billboard and broadcasted 10 minutes of porn to the recent Optus and Medibank data breaches in Australia, the media industry is keeping close tabs on cybersecurity news as the globalt pandemic situation draws to a close.
While the media has also eyes on cybersecurity, hackers have also been keeping a closer eye on the media. Across the US more 250 regional and national newspaper sites were accessed with malicious JavaScript in a malware supply-chain attack last month.
According to Sherrod DeGrippo, the VP of threat research and detection at Proofpoint, the media firm provided video and advertising content to major news outlets.
"Whether you are a business owner, IT consultant, or simply an average consumer, the news is reporting on cyber security matters more than ever before,"
"With a shortage of skilled cybersecurity professionals, a growing number of Cryptocurrencies, and increasingly sophisticated phishing attacks,cyber security issues affecting businesses is just the beginning of what the future holds for cybercriminals,” said Giannelis
