Bite-sized traveling with James Anstead’s limericks
A collection of limericks for people looking for stories about the worldPEMBERTON, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, December 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- James B. Anstead’s poetry collection takes readers around the world with his limericks that center around his travels all around the world. Some of his limericks are from his visits to Amsterdam, Prague, Hong Kong, Paris, Utah, Rio De Janeiro, San Francisco, Tel Aviv, Rome, New York City, and more. The subject of his stories are the people he sees across the different countries. In his limericks, James describes the people and the places he comes across with creative backstories giving a colorful perspective to his travels.
Anstead is not new to writing. He has published works, including an essay that has been featured in a television program and a local newspaper. Aside from writing, he is also interested in basketball, reading, listening to music, cooking, and hiking. Having a soft spot for educating the next generation, he has been in the academic setting since 1977 and is currently teaching at the Covington Independent School in Kentucky. Aside from this, he also coaches basketball in summer camps.
This collection of limericks will surely bring a smile to readers' faces, reviews claim. The author’s natural writing style entices the reader in seeing more of the country being described or mentioned in his limericks. Reviewers also praise his work for being clever and easy to connect to. A book that will surely take the reader on a great adventure through a collection of unique moments creatively describing Anstead’s travels around the world.
Take inspiration from these limericks and start taking baby steps towards traveling with James B. Anstead’s Around the World in Five Lines. Grab a copy of this fun collection and start your adventure today. Out now in bookstores near you.
About The Reading Glass Books
The Reading Glass Books is your local bookstore with a heart and now an emerging self-publishing house. We believe that each book is an experience, and we take that into heart as we celebrate both writers and readers manifested on our bookshelves—becoming part of everyone's reading journey since 2020. Please visit www.readingglassbooks.com for more information.
