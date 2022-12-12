See the world through James Anstead’s unique linguistic telescope

Submit Release
PEMBERTON, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, December 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- James B. Anstead’s collection of limericks is a creative look on the people and places around the world. Anstead describes unique moments he has experienced during his travels through witty and humorous poetry. His limericks’ topics span from his travels in New York, San Francisco, and Utah to Amsterdam, Rome, Paris, Prague, Tel Aviv, Rio De Janeiro, and more. His limericks also often include people he sees during his travels as the subject, with a little creative twist or an imaginary story he invented.

Anstead is an experienced writer whose works have been featured in a local newspaper and morning television program. He is a Northern Kentucky University graduate with a Bachelor of Arts degree in History and a Master of Arts degree in Education. Anstead also has been in the teaching profession since 1977, and is currently teaching at the Covington Public School in Kentucky. He has several hobbies, such as reading, listening to music, singing at local pubs, cooking, and hiking.

Reviews claim it is impossible to not find yourself smiling after reading through the collection of limericks by Anstead. His work is said to flow smoothly while delivering clever punchlines. His limericks are described as precise while still maintaining a natural and genuinely humorous atmosphere that makes one feel like it is a friend telling a joke to another friend.

Anstead’s Around the World in Five Lines provides a fresh and funny perspective on the unique experiences of traveling around the world. Get inspired to travel abroad by looking through Anstead’s limerick telescope of the world. Get your copy of this fun book today!

About The Reading Glass Books

The Reading Glass Books is your local bookstore with a heart and now an emerging self-publishing house. We believe that each book is an experience, and we take that into heart as we celebrate both writers and readers manifested on our bookshelves—becoming part of everyone's reading journey since 2020. Please visit www.readingglassbooks.com for more information.

