Anstead Takes the World Five Stanzas at a Time
Traversing the globe with humor from different locationsPEMBERTON, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, December 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Around the World in Five Lines is a work by James B. Anstead. The book is filled with the author’s limericks wherein there are five stanzas of poetry with alternating sets of rhymes inspired by humor derived from each country. Join the author recount his travels and get a look around the world with his quirky and poetic work.
James B. Anstead graduated from the Northern Kentucky University with a bachelor’s degree in history. He then went on to complete his master’s degree in education. Fueled by the love for literature and poetry the author acquired from his mother, James B. Anstead has devoted the majority of his career teaching in the Covington Independent School in his home region of Northern Kentucky. Outside his teaching career, the author also coaches a basketball team in his free time. He wrote an essay about this team that got published in the local newspaper.
Following his upbringing filled with appreciation for poetry and literature, the author wrote Around the World in Five Lines as a culmination of both his passion for poetry and his travels around the world. James B. Anstead was given a chance to read excerpts from his written limericks in the book in a morning TV program. An excerpt from his work reads: “An impulsive young man from Berlin. / Developed a great fondness for gin. / So while drunk he robbed a bank /And spent the next five years in the tank, / For such are the wages of sin.”
With multiple positive reviews commending James B. Anstead’s consistent use of impressive limericks in his work, Around the World in Five Lines is sure to be a good read for readers interested in light-hearted poetry accompanied by a quick laugh.
