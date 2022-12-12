James Anstead takes readers on a whimsical world tour
The local comedies of the countries of the world through limericksPEMBERTON, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, December 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Author James B. Anstead explores the different countries of the world through five stanza limericks containing a very specific formula of rhymes in his work Around the World in Five Lines. Each of the poems, or limericks, found in the book shows the reader a humorous and whimsical look into the local comedies of each country.
James B. Anstead grew up and thrived in the state of Northern Kentucky. He finished his studies at Northern Kentucky University and acquired his bachelor’s degree in history. Soon after, he completed his master’s degree in education and has been in the educational setting since 1977. Anstead has now spent his time building a successful career teaching in the Covington Independent School within the Northern Kentucky region. The author coaches a basketball team in his free time. He then wrote an essay about his experiences teaching and coaching a summer basketball camp that got printed in the local newspaper. He attributes his special love for poetry and literature to how his mother brought him up.
Pacific Book Reviews commends Anstead’s use of limericks in his work Around the World in Five Lines. The review further emphasizes the difficulty of a feat such as composing limericks and praises the author’s execution of building a story around limericks. A sample limerick from the collection shows the author’s skills in composing poetry. “An impulsive young man from Berlin. / Developed a great fondness for gin. / So while drunk he robbed a bank /And spent the next five years in the tank, / For such are the wages of sin.”
The book is James B. Anstead’s culmination of works and poems inspired by his travels. Around the World in Five Lines is guaranteed to be a humorous read for all readers. Grab your copy today!
