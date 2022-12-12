New Novel Takes Readers Abroad with Five Lines
Limericks about unique experiences around the worldPEMBERTON, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, December 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- James B. Anstead’s work Around the World in Five Lines is an entertaining anthology of limericks based on the author’s many experiences traveling around the world. Each limerick, a poem with five lines and a distinct rhyme scheme, aims to give the readers a playful look into Anstead’s global adventures and give them insights into the wonder of each location. Join him on a whimsical retelling of the excitement and levity he experienced while traveling around the world with his collection of fun and silly limericks.
Born and raised in Covington, Kentucky, Anstead grew up with an appreciation and fondness for poetry fostered by his mother. He graduated high school at the Kentucky Latin High School and later graduated from Northern Kentucky University where he earned his BA in history and MA in education. He started teaching in 1977 and has been in the educational setting for over four decades. He now teaches at Kentucky Independent schools where he coaches basketball. He also works at local summer camps. He has written an article in his local newspaper on playground basketball, showing his passion for the sport. Anstead has also appeared on a television program where he was interviewed on his book, and he was able to read a few excerpts to the audience.
One of the many limericks in the novel reads: “An impulsive young man from Berlin / Developed a great fondness for gin. / So while drunk he robbed a bank / And spent the next five years in the tank, / For such are the wages of sin.” Apparent in this passage is Anstead’s unique combination of his love of travel and his proficiency in crafting poetry. Reviews note the unique ability he has to preserve unique moments in time with his poetry, letting the reader in on Anstead’s personal encounters abroad.
Join James B. Anstead in his many adventures.
