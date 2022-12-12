A Collection of Whimsical Limericks Released
Poetry inspired by worldwide travelsPEMBERTON, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, December 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Around the World in Five Lines is James B. Anstead’s collection of limericks inspired by the sights and experiences he gathered on his trips abroad. This playful assortment of limericks, poems containing five lines with a specific rhyming scheme, will entertain and enlighten readers of the different locales Anstead has traveled to. Come along for a trip across the globe with James Anstead’s fanciful and fantastic collection of limericks and the retellings of his adventures around the world through this unique form of poetry.
Anstead was born and raised in Covington, Kentucky where his mother formed and fostered a love and appreciation for poetry. After graduating from Kentucky Latin High School, he earned a Bachelor of Arts in History and a Master of Arts in Education from Northern Kentucky University. Anstead started his career in education in 1977 and now works at Kentucky Independent Schools after having been in the field of education for more than 45 years, primarily coaching basketball and working at summer camps. The author has also written an article featured in a local newspaper about playground basketball, has been interviewed on television, and has read his limericks from the book to the audience.
A limerick excerpt from the book reads: “An impulsive young man from Berlin / Developed a great fondness for gin. / So while drunk he robbed a bank / And spent the next five years in the tank, / For such are the wages of sin.” Readers can see from the excerpt Anstead’s creativity and his experiences from visiting different places around the world. Reviews commend the author’s dedication to the limerick, having just over 200 hundred handcrafted limericks in the novel. Each one opens in a different location, from places in his home country to cities and towns located abroad.
Join James B. Anstead on his journey abroad through his collection of limericks in Around the World in Five Lines.
