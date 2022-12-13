James Anstead Shows the World in Five Lines
Limericks about the adventures of a well-traveled authorPEMBERTON, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, December 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Around the World in Five Lines is the author and teacher James B. Anstead’s compilation of limericks, a form of Irish poetry with five lines and a unique rhyming scheme, that tells of his many experiences around the world. This fun collection of limericks is sure to give readers a lighthearted time, each one recounting one of Anstead’s many adventures and hijinks.
James Anstead was born in Covington, Kentucky, growing up with a love of literature, which was fostered by his mother. He went to high school at Kentucky Latin High School and went to college at Northern Kentucky University. There, he earned two degrees, a BA in History and an MA in Education. He started his teaching career in 1977, still teaching today at Kentucky Independent Schools for more than four decades. Outside of the classroom where he teaches students about poetry, Anstead also coaches basketball, one of his other favorite pastimes. He has even written an article in his local newspaper about playground basketball. Anstead has made a TV appearance where he was interviewed and read to the audience limericks from his book.
A particular excerpt from the book is as follows: “An impulsive young man from Berlin / Developed a great fondness for gin. / So while drunk he robbed a bank / And spent the next five years in the tank, / For such are the wages of sin.” The skill and creativity Anstead has accumulated over his adventures are on full display, and readers will find that the rest of the book is consistently wonderful. Reviewers note that the author’s dedication to the limerick is apparent, and the technical aspect of writing is present but still feels natural to read.
In Around the World in Five Lines by James Anstead, go on a round-the-world journey filled with fun and playful humor. Grab your copy today.
About The Reading Glass Books
The Reading Glass Books is your local bookstore with a heart and now an emerging self-publishing house. We believe that each book is an experience, and we take that into heart as we celebrate both writers and readers manifested on our bookshelves—becoming part of everyone's reading journey since 2020. Please
visit www.readingglassbooks.com for more information.
Lyn Goot
Reading Glass Books
support@readingglassbooks.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter