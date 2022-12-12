Novel Gives Readers a World Tour on Five Stanzas
Explore the humor of the world through five stanzas of poetryPEMBERTON, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, December 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- James B. Ansteads’ work Around the World in Five Lines is a whimsical and poetic experience. Using a variety of limericks, each with five stanzas of poetry, the author brings the readers a humorous glimpse from different localities around the globe. Explore the countries of the world with the author’s special wordplay and discover James B. Ansteads’ amusing collection of the fruits of his travels recounted in his poetry inspired by countries from around the world.
The author grew up with a love for literature. Fostered by his mother, he developed a special appreciation for poetry. Graduating from the Northern Kentucky University, James B. Anstead acquired his Bachelor of Arts Degree in History and master’s degree in education. He then began teaching in 1977 and is currently working for the Covington Independent Schools in Northern Kentucky. The author then published an essay in the local newspaper covering the basketball team he is coaching. He was also given the chance to present his works in a morning television program.
An excerpt from the story reads: “An impulsive young man from Berlin. / Developed a great fondness for gin. / So while drunk he robbed a bank /And spent the next five years in the tank, / For such are the wages of sin.” The author’s excellent execution of limericks in his book is demonstrated in this excerpt. The reviews commend James B. Anstead’s use of limericks in all the poems in his book. Although the author takes a more creative spin versus the traditional format of limericks, the book remains to be a good and fun read.
Get James B. Anstead’s Around the World in Five Lines and take a trip around the globe with a fun and refreshing approach.
