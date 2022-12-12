Explore the world through James Anstead’s limericks
Experience the world through poetic funPEMBERTON, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, December 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- James B. Anstead’s book Around the World in Five Lines is a compilation of poetry inspired by his many experiences traveling around the world. Each poem is a limerick, a type of poem originally from Ireland containing five lines and a particular rhyme scheme. Being an avid traveler, Anstead shares the many stories he accrued over years of hopping from country to country, and city to city. This book is sure to give readers a wonderful time reading about the fun and unexpected encounters Anstead had across the world, finding that humor can be found anywhere, anytime.
The author was born in Covington, Kentucky. He was brought up by his mother to have a good appreciation for literature. Anstead graduated high school at Covington Latin High School and later graduated from college at Northern Kentucky University, earning a bachelor’s degree in history as well as a master’s degree in education. He started his career in 1977, teaching poetry and coaching basketball for over four decades. Anstead has made his passions known in public spaces, being interviewed on television for his book, and writing about playground basketball in a local newspaper.
One passage from the book reads: “An impulsive young man from Berlin / Developed a great fondness for gin. / So while drunk he robbed a bank / And spent the next five years in the tank, / For such are the wages of sin.” Anstead’s mastery and favor for the limerick are on full display here, as noted by critics. They also note that his technical grasp of the specific form is apparent, but readers will still find that each limerick feels very natural and fun to read.
Join James Anstead as he recounts his many travels across the world through the over two hundred limericks in Around the World in Five Lines.
