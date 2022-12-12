Author Publishes Limericks About the World
Five-line poems detailing the author's worldwide experiencesPEMBERTON, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, December 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- James B. Anstead’s novel Around the World in Five Lines is a compilation of fun and silly limericks, five-line poetry with a unique rhyme scheme. This collection of limericks aims to have a lighthearted and silly tone as they bring you around the world to locations their writer has visited and explored. Join Anstead on a journey across the globe as you read his book of delightful poetry, showing you the beauty and levity of each locale.
James Anstead was born in Covington, Kentucky where he was raised by his mom to develop a love and appreciation for poetry. He went to high school at Covington Latin High School and later went on to attend higher education at Northern Kentucky University. There, he earned his BA in history and subsequently pursued a Master’s Degree in education. In 1977, he started his career in education, continuing to teach and coach to this day. Currently, he has over four decades of teaching experience and coaches basketball at Kentucky Independent Schools, as well as working at local summer camps. The author has made public appearances in a local newspaper with his article on playground basketball as well as on a television program where he was interviewed about his book.
One of the limericks from his book reads as follows: “An impulsive young man from Berlin / Developed a great fondness for gin. / So while drunk he robbed a bank / And spent the next five years in the tank, / For such are the wages of sin.” Anstead’s experiences both in writing poetry and in exploring the world are on show in this humorous excerpt. The apparent dedication to the limerick has been praised by reviewers, noting over 200 wonderful limericks in this novel, each is an isolated experience into a destination the author has experienced.
About The Reading Glass Books
The Reading Glass Books is your local bookstore with a heart and now an emerging self-publishing house. We believe that each book is an experience, and we take that into heart as we celebrate both writers and readers manifested on our bookshelves—becoming part of everyone’s reading journey since 2020.
Please visit www.readingglassbooks.com for more information.
