December 2022 Monthly Bulletin
Money Transmitter Activity
New Transmitter
Tango Card, Inc.
Approved: 11/18/22
Visa Global Services Inc.
Opened: 11/01/22
Acquisition of Control
BCP Special Opportunities Fund II Holdings, LP, to acquire control of DolEx Dollar Express, Inc.
Approved: 11/10/22
Mobius Parent Corp, to acquire control of MoneyGram Payment Systems, Inc.
Approved: 11/02/22
Money Transfer Acquisition, Inc., to acquire control of Barri Money Services, LLC
Approved: 11/10/22
Neon NewCo Corporation, to acquire control of Netspend Corporation
Filed: 11/09/22
WizzFinancial US LLC, to acquire control of Moneydart Global Services, Inc.
Approved: 11/23/22