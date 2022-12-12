December 2022 Monthly Bulletin

Money Transmitter Activity

New Transmitter

Tango Card, Inc.

Approved: 11/18/22

Visa Global Services Inc.

Opened: 11/01/22

Acquisition of Control

BCP Special Opportunities Fund II Holdings, LP, to acquire control of DolEx Dollar Express, Inc.

Approved: 11/10/22

Mobius Parent Corp, to acquire control of MoneyGram Payment Systems, Inc.

Approved: 11/02/22

Money Transfer Acquisition, Inc., to acquire control of Barri Money Services, LLC

Approved: 11/10/22

Neon NewCo Corporation, to acquire control of Netspend Corporation

Filed: 11/09/22

WizzFinancial US LLC, to acquire control of Moneydart Global Services, Inc.

Approved: 11/23/22