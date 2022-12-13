MASV Introduces MASV Plus With New Features and Volume Pricing for Big Business

MASV, Large File Transfer Solution MASV Volume Pricing, save up to 40% off transfer credits MASV Desktop App, Sign Up and Download Today

MASV Introduces MASV Plus with new features and Volume Pricing to bring the efficiency and cost savings of MASV to a global business audience

A tightening global economy has turned decision-makers toward efficiency. MASV Plus brings the people and cost-efficiency of our cloud transfer platform to a wider global audience.” — Greg Wood, CEO of MASV

OTTAWA, CANADA, December 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Large file transfer platform MASV (https://massive.io) today announced MASV Plus, a premium version of its service geared to the needs of big, global media businesses. With MASV Plus, customers benefit from volume pricing at Petabyte scale, 10Gbps-optimized transfer performance, unlimited package sizes and enhanced security features, including Single Sign-On (SSO) and ISO 27001 compliance.

“A tightening global economy has turned decision-makers toward efficiency. MASV Plus brings the people and cost-efficiency of our cloud transfer platform to a wider global audience,” says MASV CEO Greg Wood. “Video production trends are already driving adoption of cloud-based tools, and with a global need to cut costs and automate tasks in the face of the labour crunch, MASV Plus introduces efficient, quick-to-deploy and easy-to-manage media delivery capabilities that are a joy to use.”

MASV Plus Key Features

MASV Plus is built for global media production businesses operating from Terabyte to Petabyte scale. MASV Plus customers benefit from a wide array of features.

MASV Plus features:

* Single Sign-On - MASV Plus customers can also access advanced features like single sign-on (SSO)

* Priority Support - Real solution architects and developers who communicate in real-time with people to solve your problems.

* Priority Feature Development - Moving to MASV means working with a modern, agile SaaS business founded on continuous improvement and innovation. A breath of fresh air for businesses upgrading from legacy on-premises applications.

* Flexible Billing & Payment Terms - MASV is founded on pricing innovation. Customers can pay by credit card or bank transfer. Pay on your terms – not on your vendors’.

* Custom Metadata Fields for ingest to MASV Portals

* Deliver to Cloud and other cloud services like AWS, Wasabi, iconik, Frame.io and more.

Volume Pricing is now available for all Customers. This means all users can choose from Pay-As-You-Go (PAYG) pricing, Prepaid Transfer Credits, or a combination of the two. New Prepaid Transfer credits are available today from https://massive.io/pricing and can save users up to 40% compared to pay-as-you-go-pricing. Customers who require more than 50TB annually will have access to customized features and plans.

MASV provides end-to-end extraordinary performance and continues to tailor its innovative solution to the media and entertainment industry for video professionals. MASV Plus is available now from https://massive.io/custom-plans/.

Global Network Region Expansion

In addition to MASV Plus, MASV is also introducing a global expansion of its transfer network.

In collaboration with AWS, MASV delivers outstanding multi-gig transfer performance throughout the Middle East. MASV Transfer performance out of Qatar in November saw MASV saturating 80% of a 5.7Gbps line, making MASV ideal for moving enormous volumes of time-sensitive media for globally-distributed sporting organizations.

Amazon Partner Network member MASV now possesses a Global Network of more than 450 Points of Presence, providing unbeatable transfer speeds. Recently MASV launched improved performance in the Middle East, Switzerland and Spain. MASV’s partnership with AWS allows users worldwide access to fast and reliable file transfer speeds.

MASV is the only cloud-based solution to support up to 10Gbps fibre performance and Bonded Internet via MASV Multiconnect while allowing unlimited package sizes, with individual files of up to 15TB in size.

Quick Links:

* Sign Up for MASV, and get 100GB free trial: https://massive.app/signup

* MASV Volume Pricing: https://massive.io/pricing

* MASV Plus: https://massive.io/custom-plans/

* MASV prioritizes security: https://massive.io/secure-file-transfer/

About MASV

MASV is a faster, better way to send and receive large files. Easily transfer massive (20GB+) files to anyone, anywhere in the world. Trusted by media and entertainment organizations across the globe, MASV plays an important role in thousands of production workflows. To learn more and try MASV for free, visit https://massive.io/.

Contact:

Anna Mroczkowski

anna@masv.io

1-613-900-5300 ext 5