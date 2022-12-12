IMPROVE PROPERTY OWNER SATISFACTION
A PREMIER COMMUNITY ASSOCIATION MANAGEMENT COMPANY IS EXPANDING TO SOUTHWEST FLORIDA
Opening this office in Lee County is an important step towards realizing our mission of bringing honesty and integrity back to the property management business-one owner at a time”FORT LAUDERDALE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, December 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 6555 Powerline Road, Suite 105
— Brett Barnes, President and Founder of Property Keepers
Fort Lauderdale, FL 33309
954-586-5111
www.Property-Keepers.com
info@property-keepers.com
PROPERTY KEEPERS MANAGEMENT, an established Community Association Management company on Florida's East Coast, today announced that they have opened a new office in Cape Coral, Florida, to better serve HOA and Condominium Associations.
Plans to expand operations in Lee and Collier County were initiated in early September of 2022. The new office, which is managed by Mike Warthen, VP and Director of SWFL Operations, will be the company’s fourth office in the state. The new location allows Property Keepers to offer the area a full line of management services, including on-site and portfolio Licensed Community Association Managers along with complete Financial Services. Online tools allow boards and owners access to property documents and financial statements.
“Opening this office in Lee County is an important step towards realizing our mission of bringing honesty and integrity back to the property management business-one owner at a time” says Brett Barnes, President and Founder of Property Keepers. Kaitlin Knapp of Fox 4 News reported in May of 2022 that “SWFL is growing fast… according to the Census Bureau, Fort Myers is the sixth fastest-growing city in the nation.” Barnes also states, “It is exciting to see our management philosophy and owner satisfaction expand across Alligator Alley to an area that is growing so rapidly.”
About Property Keepers
The property management industry has long been viewed as lacking integrity and trust in management practices. Property Keepers, with an experienced staff of licensed community association managers, holds tight to the values of integrity, honesty and respect. Approaching a portfolio of 100 properties from Kendall to Port St Lucie, Property Keepers is a part of the solution. Warthen shared the company promise “We promise to listen and communicate effectively, to respect you and your property, and strive to continually improve safety, security and owner satisfaction.”
Property Keepers' strategy is to adjust processes and services to fit the unique needs of each community association. While property management companies have traditionally requested that clients make painful adjustments to fit their management process. Today’s leading professional property management providers, however, are redefining this archaic principal by constructing a property management system around the unique needs of the communities they serve. Property Keepers understands today’s communities and their board’s need for guidance through daily opportunities and challenges.
For more information about Property Keepers, visit www.Property-Keepers.com
Mike Warthen
Property Keepers Management
+1 954-586-5111
email us here