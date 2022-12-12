Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,758 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 320,014 in the last 365 days.

“Dark Shadows" Actors Present Live Broadcast of “The Gift Of The Magi” December 18th 5PM PT/8PM ET on Smartphone Theatre

Smartphone Theatre Presents O. Henry's Gift of the Magi Poster

Smartphone Theatre Presents O. Henry's Gift of the Magi

Kathryn Leigh Scott - photo by Jonsar

Kathryn Leigh Scott - photo by Jonsar

David Selby Photo

David Selby

ASHEVILLE, NC, USA, December 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Legendary “Dark Shadows” actors, Kathryn Leigh Scott (Maggie Evans/Josette DuPres) and David Selby (Quentin Collins), reunite for a live reading of O. Henry’s classic Christmas short story, “The Gift of the Magi,” first published in 1905.

Todd Feldstein’s Smartphone Theatre will present the live production, directed by Patrick McCray, and featuring original music composed for piano and played by seventeen-year-old music prodigy, Christian Mirochnikoff.

Watch “The Gift of the Magi” December 18th 5PM PT/8PM ET: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=t8tLu8oNEEM

“Dark Shadows” was an American gothic soap opera that aired weekdays on the ABC television network, from 1966, to 1971. The show depicted the lives, loves, trials, and tribulations of the wealthy Collins family of Collinsport, Maine, where a number of supernatural occurrences take place. The series generated two full-length motion pictures “House Of Dark Shadows” (1970) and “Night Of Dark Shadows.” (1971)

Contact: Kathryn Leigh Scott, kathrynleighscott@gmail.com

Press inquiries:

Billy James
Glass Onyon PR
828-350-8158
glassonyonpr@gmail.com

You just read:

“Dark Shadows" Actors Present Live Broadcast of “The Gift Of The Magi” December 18th 5PM PT/8PM ET on Smartphone Theatre

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Movie Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.