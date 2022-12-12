“Dark Shadows" Actors Present Live Broadcast of “The Gift Of The Magi” December 18th 5PM PT/8PM ET on Smartphone Theatre
ASHEVILLE, NC, USA, December 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Legendary “Dark Shadows” actors, Kathryn Leigh Scott (Maggie Evans/Josette DuPres) and David Selby (Quentin Collins), reunite for a live reading of O. Henry’s classic Christmas short story, “The Gift of the Magi,” first published in 1905.
Todd Feldstein’s Smartphone Theatre will present the live production, directed by Patrick McCray, and featuring original music composed for piano and played by seventeen-year-old music prodigy, Christian Mirochnikoff.
Watch “The Gift of the Magi” December 18th 5PM PT/8PM ET: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=t8tLu8oNEEM
“Dark Shadows” was an American gothic soap opera that aired weekdays on the ABC television network, from 1966, to 1971. The show depicted the lives, loves, trials, and tribulations of the wealthy Collins family of Collinsport, Maine, where a number of supernatural occurrences take place. The series generated two full-length motion pictures “House Of Dark Shadows” (1970) and “Night Of Dark Shadows.” (1971)
Contact: Kathryn Leigh Scott, kathrynleighscott@gmail.com
Press inquiries:
Billy James
Glass Onyon PR
828-350-8158
glassonyonpr@gmail.com