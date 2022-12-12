SmartLab Wins 2022 Supes’ Choice Award for Best STEM/STEAM Instructional Solution

Engaged Students in a SmartLab

LONGMONT, CO, USA, December 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Creative Learning Systems, education pioneer and developer of SmartLab®, is thrilled to announce it received the STEM/STEAM Instructional Solution of the Year Award at the Second Annual Supes’ Choice Awards Gala on Tuesday, December 8. The Institute for Education Innovation (IEI) is a national school superintendent think tank that serves as the bridge between district leaders and the K-12 industry to develop solutions to the greatest challenges in public education. The Supes’ Choice Awards are the only EdTech industry awards judged exclusively by school district superintendents.

SmartLab was selected based on its commitment to student outcomes, innovation and ingenuity, client support, interactivity, and engagement. In addition to the honor, Creative Learning Systems received coveted feedback and insights from district leader decision-makers from around the country, which is invaluable to its mission of delivering the best possible solutions to K-12 partners.

“The Supes’ Choice Awards recognize the trailblazers and visionaries in today’s EdTech industry,” said Doug Roberts, IEI founder and CEO. “While every entry demonstrated the incredible impact cutting-edge companies have made in education, SmartLab represents the best of the best. Their efforts to expand learning opportunities, improve student engagement, and enhance the work of educators have set a strong foundation for our children’s success.”

“We are so honored that superintendents from across the country selected SmartLab as the most impactful STEM/STEAM instructional solution. We believe in making effective STEM education accessible to all students, and this award is a strong validation of our work,” remarked Ashley Mathis, Creative Learning Systems CEO. “The Supes’ Choice Awards are an incredible opportunity for EdTech and school district leaders to come together to celebrate our collective achievements over the past year and collaborate on innovations moving forward.”

About the Institute for Education Innovation

Superintendents are defenders of our children’s right to a high-quality public education and lead their teams toward effective, sustainable solutions to age-old problems. They must be at the center of discussions around when, where, and how innovation will affect teaching and learning. Many education solution providers, funders, researchers, and thought leaders are mission-driven: they do what they do to improve student outcomes. The Institute for Education Innovation bridges gaps between the individuals and organizations committed to seeing students succeed in school and life, creating a safe space for constructive problem-solving and innovative thinking.

About Creative Learning Systems

Creative Learning Systems®, education pioneer and developer of SmartLab® Learning, has been transforming traditional learning environments into project-based learning experiences since 1987.

Innovative school leaders nationwide empower learners with SmartLab Learning’s state-of-the-art STEM-focused solutions that include problem-solving; authentic, student-led experiences; standards-aligned supplemental curriculum; and rigorous professional development.

Our mission is to ensure that today's students will be tomorrow's leaders, prepared and ready to solve the complex challenges of our ever-changing world.



