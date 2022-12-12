DMV News You Can Use for November 2022

A Message from Director Robinson

As we celebrate the Thanksgiving holiday this month, I'm thankful DC DMV has an opportunity to save lives everyday through the many services we offer District residents as well as the broader public. I'm also thankful I have the opportunity to work with so many hard-working colleagues who demonstrate their dedication to public service and providing quality customer service every day. Thank you Team DMV!

As November is National Child Safety and Protection Month, please read this month's Vision Zero article where we highlight several important tips to help prevent children from being injured or killed in a backover incident. Remember, we all have a responsibility to keep our children safe!

In this month's newsletter, we remind the public that DC DMV offers more than 55 online services. So, Skip the Trip when possible and complete your DMV transaction at a time and location of your choosing.

For those residents who served our country in uniform, we include a reminder that DC DMV continues to offer Veteran specialty vehicle tags available at all service centers. In this month's edition, we also include a reminder for domestic air travelers that the Transportation Security Administration’s (TSA’s) deadline for REAL ID compliance is May 3, 2023.

Finally, your feedback is important so please join me for our DC DMV Live Chat held the first Thursday of each month. I'll be online for a full hour to respond in real-time to any of your DC DMV-related questions. Our next online live chat is scheduled for Thursday, December 1 at 12 p.m.

Thank you for reading this edition of our newsletter. Enjoy and stay safe!