Michael Dobos’ Newly Released “Taming Your New Refrigerator” is a Fundamental Guide to Buying a New Refrigerator
“Taming Your New Refrigerator” from Book Vine Press author Michael Dobos is the best book to read by readers who are looking for a new refrigerator.
The book can help you avoid mistakes. This book is the result of years of experience repairing and seeing the same mistakes in installation, purchasing and care day-after-day.”PALATINE, IL, UNITED STATES, December 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- “Taming Your New Refrigerator”: an essential handbook that helps readers choose the best refrigerator and what to avoid in buying one. Each chapter of the book contains fundamental tips to help readers best utilize their cooling appliances at home. “Taming Your New Refrigerator” is the creation of published author Michael Dobos, a technician who has repaired appliances for over twenty-five years. When he is not on the job, he can usually work on some old item like a car, an appliance, or his house.
— Michael Dobos, Author
Michael Dobos writes, “‘Taming Your New Refrigerator’ is best read before you buy the refrigerator. It is meant to aid anyone who is going to buy a new refrigerator or has questions about one just purchased. It contains suggestions about what to look for and what to avoid when buying a refrigerator. People who would ﬁnd this book helpful include those buying a new refrigerator, remodelling a kitchen, landlords, home economics teachers and perhaps realtors. Chapter topics include buying a refrigerator, ensuring a suitable house, and handling ‘no-cool’ situations. The book can help you avoid mistakes I see every day as a refrigerator repair technician. It results from years of experience repairing and seeing the same mistakes in installation, purchasing and care day after day. Many of these mistakes result in service calls, directly or indirectly costing you, the consumer. I believe that over the refrigerator's life, you will save a lot more than the cost of this book if you use the information it contains.”
Published by Book Vine Press, Michael Dobos’ new book aims to guide readers in choosing the best refrigerator they could use at home. Through this book, Dobos wants to share his knowledge and expertise in appliances with the readers, so everyone who reads this book can know what refrigerator to buy and what not.
