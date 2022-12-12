Department to Hold Second Webinar on RFBC Grant Opportunities

The New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets today announced that it is hosting a second webinar to inform and engage interested parties in the Northeast about the United States Department of Agriculture Regional Food Business Center grant opportunity. Held in collaboration with the National Association of State Departments of Agriculture Foundation, the Center for Regional Economic Advancement at Cornell University, Buffalo Go Green, and Farm Credit East, the webinar seeks input from groups across the region to best represent their needs in an application for a Northeast center.

The webinar will be held on Monday, December 5 from 2:00 – 3:00 pm ET. The agenda includes a brief description of the RFBC grant, an overview from grant application partners and supporters, and descriptions of the funding opportunities planned through the RFBC, including technical assistance, business builder grants, and market access grants. The webinar will allow for stakeholders and potential grant supporters to provide feedback and ask questions about the application process and program vision.

To register for the webinar, please visit:

https://cornell.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_E3IV_WSwTeGe039cd6yzog. After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the webinar, which is hosted by Cornell University.

A previous webinar regarding this opportunity was held on Thursday, November 3. A recording of the webinar can be found at https://agriculture.ny.gov/business-development.

The RFBCs will support and create a more resilient, diverse, and competitive food system focused on underserved producers, processors, aggregators, distributors, and other businesses within the supply chain. RFBCs will offer comprehensive, collaborative, and regionally driven community and economic development that improves opportunities and competitiveness of food and farm businesses, including value-added activities that generate additional business revenue.

The Northeast application seeks to include the 10 states in the Northeast Association of State Departments of Agriculture’s region: Connecticut, Delaware, Maine, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New Hampshire, New York, Rhode Island, Pennsylvania, and Vermont.

To share additional thoughts around this opportunity, please complete and submit the following intake form found at https://airtable.com/shrUIYKxUXZ5DPOjC as soon as possible.