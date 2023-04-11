AIM Higher, Inc. Enters Book Publishing

Magnificent, uplifting, challenging, and visceral.”
— Tina Barry, Vice President, AIM Higher
WEST HURLEY, NY, UNITED STATES, April 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- AIM Higher, Inc. is pleased to introduce AIM Higher, a nonprofit press established to publish books spanning poetry, prose, art, translation, and more.
Their first title is Lissa Kiernan’s "The Whispering Wall," a 126-page volume of poetry that AIM Higher’s Vice President Tina Barry calls “Magnificent, uplifting, challenging, and visceral." She adds: “Some of the themes the poet explores are: adjusting to country life after years of urban living; grief over the loss of a beloved father; a struggle with addiction; and a dilemma known to most women: how to be both an artist who is fully committed to her work and a domestic partner.”
Kiernan is the prize-winning author of two previous books, "Glass Needles & Goose Quills" (Haley’s, 2017) and "Two Faint Lines in the Violet" (Negative Capability, 2014). She earned her MFA from Stonecoast and her MA from The New School. She is the founding director of The Poetry Barn, an organization dedicated to poetry education and appreciation in New York's Hudson Valley.
Kathleen Rooney, author of the national bestselling novel "Lillian Boxfish Takes a Walk" says "The Whispering Wall" is “alive with all five senses, plus whatever sixth sense allows us to perceive the metaphysical mysteries of life and death.” Judith Vollmer, author of "The Sound Boat" adds: “A witchy and sardonic wit’s at work, too, in these poems, singing with Stevie Smith and with Plath.”
"The Whispering Wall" previously won Homebound Publications’ Poetry Prize and was a semi-finalist for the Dorset Prize awarded by Tupelo Press. The title refers to the term used for the acoustical phenomenon in which whispers can be heard across large domed enclosures, such as New York City’s Grand Central Terminal and London’s St. Paul’s Cathedral.
Barry continues, “We believe in paying it forward. Proceeds from sales will be used to publish future releases. Additionally, each author published through AIM Higher will mentor the next on all aspects of the publishing process, including editorial, design, and publicity decisions.”
A jacketed hardcover version is available through AIM Higher, Amazon, and Barnes & Noble.com. A paperback edition will be distributed to trade and online retailers this summer.
ABOUT AIM Higher & AIM Higher, Inc.
AIM Higher publishes books that blur boundaries, negate binaries, interrogate, confound, and delight. They endeavor to open portals into unmapped and magical dimensions and honor intuition and collaboration. AIM Higher, Inc. is a not-for-profit 501(c)(3) organization whose mission is to help artists thrive by providing the opportunities and community needed to share their vision and art with the world. For more, visit http://www.aimhigher.org.
