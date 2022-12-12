Conduct Board Releases December Disciplinary Recommendations
The conduct board’s suggestions include six sanctions – five attorneys and a judge – and a lawyer reinstatement.
The Ohio Board of Professional Conduct has filed seven disciplinary case reports with the Supreme Court of Ohio.
Five reports recommend sanctioning attorneys charged with professional misconduct, one report suggests the suspension of a sitting judge, and the last report advises the reinstatement of a suspended lawyer.
The parties will have an opportunity to file objections to the board’s reports and recommendations with the Supreme Court. If a party files objections, the Court will schedule the case for oral argument.
Cuyahoga County
Disciplinary Counsel v. Hon. Daniel Gaul
Supreme Court Case No. 2022-1515
Recommended sanction: One-year suspension
In re Reinstatement of Blaine Lawrence Gotteherer, Petitioner; Cleveland Metropolitan Bar Association, Relator
Supreme Court Case No. 2009-1918
Recommendation: Grant reinstatement
Fairfield County
Disciplinary Counsel v. Andrew Edward Russ
Supreme Court Case No. 2022-1512
Recommended sanction: Two-year suspension, one year stayed
Disciplinary Counsel v. Brent Clark Stobbs
Supreme Court Case No. 2022-1511
Recommended sanction: Eighteen-month suspension, 12 months stayed
Lake County
Disciplinary Counsel v. Albert Linden Purola
Supreme Court Case No. 2022-0350
Recommended sanction: Six-month suspension
Montgomery County
Dayton Bar Association v. Charles Anthony McKinney
Supreme Court Case No. 2022-1513
Recommended sanction: Six-month suspension, stayed
Summit County
Disciplinary Counsel v. Ronald Scott Spears (consent-to-discipline)
Supreme Court Case No. 2022-1514
Recommended sanction: Public reprimand