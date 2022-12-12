Submit Release
Conduct Board Releases December Disciplinary Recommendations

The conduct board’s suggestions include six sanctions – five attorneys and a judge – and a lawyer reinstatement.

The conduct board's suggestions include six sanctions – five attorneys and a judge – and a lawyer reinstatement.

The Ohio Board of Professional Conduct has filed seven disciplinary case reports with the Supreme Court of Ohio.

Five reports recommend sanctioning attorneys charged with professional misconduct, one report suggests the suspension of a sitting judge, and the last report advises the reinstatement of a suspended lawyer.

The parties will have an opportunity to file objections to the board’s reports and recommendations with the Supreme Court. If a party files objections, the Court will schedule the case for oral argument.

Additional information about each case, including the report and recommendation, may be obtained by clicking on the case number below. Questions regarding cases pending before the Court should be directed to the Court’s Office of Public Information at 614.387.9250.

Cuyahoga County

Disciplinary Counsel v. Hon. Daniel Gaul
Supreme Court Case No. 2022-1515
Recommended sanction: One-year suspension

In re Reinstatement of Blaine Lawrence Gotteherer, Petitioner; Cleveland Metropolitan Bar Association, Relator
Supreme Court Case No. 2009-1918
Recommendation: Grant reinstatement

Fairfield County

Disciplinary Counsel v. Andrew Edward Russ
Supreme Court Case No. 2022-1512
Recommended sanction: Two-year suspension, one year stayed

Disciplinary Counsel v. Brent Clark Stobbs
Supreme Court Case No. 2022-1511
Recommended sanction: Eighteen-month suspension, 12 months stayed

Lake County

Disciplinary Counsel v. Albert Linden Purola
Supreme Court Case No. 2022-0350
Recommended sanction: Six-month suspension

Montgomery County

Dayton Bar Association v. Charles Anthony McKinney
Supreme Court Case No. 2022-1513
Recommended sanction: Six-month suspension, stayed

Summit County

Disciplinary Counsel v. Ronald Scott Spears (consent-to-discipline)
Supreme Court Case No. 2022-1514
Recommended sanction: Public reprimand

Conduct Board Releases December Disciplinary Recommendations

