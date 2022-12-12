NCMA Boston Wins Prestigious "Chapter Excellence" Award For Outstanding Performance in Program Year 21-22
NCMA Boston was presented with the prestigious "Chapter Excellence" Award for outstanding performance and successes during the 2021-2022 program year.
NCMA Boston had a strong program year. Through leadership, volunteer commitment, dedicated suppliers, and many well-timed strategies, our team delivered for all our stakeholders.”BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, December 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NCMA Boston was presented with the prestigious “Chapter Excellence” Award on 12/5/22 for outstanding performance and successes throughout the 2021-2022 program year. Out of a competitive pool of nominations, Boston’s recent successes in mission programming, rapid membership growth, record sponsorship revenue, and overall satisfaction stood out leading to the win.
— Michael Gauthier
The “Chapter Excellence Award” is designed to recognize the most outstanding chapters nationwide based on four (4) sets of criterion for determination: Chapter Leadership, Chapter Operations, Member Involvement, and Member Services. Each December at the NCMA Government Contract Management Symposium (held in Bethesda, MD), awards are presented on the conference’s main stage during the morning general session. The ceremony is widely publicized during and after the event.
“NCMA Boston had a strong program year. Through leadership, volunteer commitment, dedicated suppliers, and many well-timed strategies, our team delivered for all our stakeholders. It is an honor to lead and work alongside such a solid group of individuals who are passionate about continually improving our profession,” said Michael Gauthier, President of NCMA Boston.
The National Contract Management Association (NCMA), which was founded in 1959 and is the world’s leading association in the field of contract management. The organization, which has over 18,000 members, is dedicated to the professional growth and educational advancement of procurement and acquisition personnel worldwide. NCMA strives to serve and inform the profession and industry it represents and to offer opportunities for the open exchange of ideas in neutral forums. To find out more about the Boston Chapter, please visit www.ncmaboston.org
Michael Gauthier
NCMA Boston
president@ncmaboston.org
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn