Nuvo Group and Ouma Partner to Deliver the World’s First Telehealth & Remote Monitoring Solution for Pregnancy Care

Combination of clinical telehealth excellence & FDA-cleared remote monitoring platform provides a one-of-a-kind solution for next generation pregnancy care

TEL AVIV, ISRAEL, December 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nuvo Group (Nuvo), the creators of INVU by Nuvo™, an FDA-approved remote pregnancy monitoring platform, and Ouma Health (Ouma), a total maternity telehealth services company, today announced a strategic partnership to deliver an innovative joint solution that provides clinical excellence in maternity telehealth and FDA-cleared remote fetal surveillance technology. The joint solution is designed to address some of the biggest challenges in pregnancy care today, by enabling equitable access to care, improving preventative care delivery, and reducing high individual and system-level costs.

The joint solution is a “one-stop shop” for remote pregnancy care that includes:

● Innovative platform for remote patient monitoring (RPM) including FDA-cleared non-stress tests (NST), along with devices for diabetes and hypertension management

● 24/7/365 maternity telehealth clinical services available in all fifty US states, including access to maternal-fetal medicine specialists, midwives, perinatal nurse navigators, lactation consultants, and behavioral health specialists with expertise in perinatal mood disorders

Nuvo and Ouma were both founded with shared principles: building solutions based on clinical evidence, improving clinical outcomes, and increasing patients’ access to care and peace of mind. Nuvo’s FDA-cleared, clinically validated remote monitoring solution and Ouma’s network of telehealth clinicians extend medical-grade monitoring and highly trained maternity care experts to fit into patients’ lives and schedules.

“The innovative joint offering from Nuvo and Ouma addresses critical gaps in the pregnancy care journey while maintaining the highest levels of medical care and allowing patients access when and where they need it,” said Kelly Londy, CEO of Nuvo Group. “We are happy to work with Ouma to give employers, health systems, and payers the ability to impact areas of pregnancy care that need it the most.”

“An effective strategy aimed at improving maternity outcomes needs to include an early recognition system coupled with immediate access to expert care,” said Sina Haeri, MD, MHSA, CEO and co-founder of Ouma. “By combining a market-ready RPM solution with world-class clinical services, we aim to deliver the clinical care in the comfort of the patient’s home, saving the family unnecessary time commuting to appointments, absenteeism from work for routine visits, and most importantly, immediate access to expert care in case of clinical need for timely intervention.”

Self-insured employers, health systems, and payers can all benefit from adopting this new solution for the flexibility, scalability, and convenience it provides their organizations, patients, and members. More than half (54%) of counties in the United States offer very limited or no access to maternity care. Within these counties, more than 2.2 million women of child-bearing age live in full maternity care deserts – areas with no hospital offering obstetric care, no birthing center, or no obstetric provider. Additionally, 1-in-3 patients change insurance providers from preconception to postpartum, though this solution provides an important competitive advantage to improve member satisfaction, retention, and improved outcomes.

If you are interested in learning more about this joint solution, please reach out to info@nuvocares.com or info@oumahealth.com

About Nuvo Group

Nuvo Group Ltd. ("Nuvo") is committed to reinventing pregnancy care for the 21st century through new technology, tools, and practices for providers and expectant mothers, including the INVU by Nuvo™ platform, an FDA-cleared, prescription initiated remote pregnancy monitoring and management system. The INVU™ sensor band enables the delivery of remote non-stress tests and maternal & fetal heart rate monitoring today while pioneering new data-driven personalized pathways that Nuvo believes will help improve health outcomes for all women in the future. The technology and patent estate that underpin the INVU platform have been awarded a variety of industry recognitions, including Fast Company's Next Big Things in Tech (2021), CB Insights' Digital Health 150 (2020, 2022), and MedTech Innovator's Top 50 MedTech Startups (2021), as well as multiple grants from some of the world's leading academic medical centers and scientific bodies. Nuvo is led by a diverse team of experienced business and medical professionals, dedicated data engineers, software designers and proud parents who embrace a collective mission to give every life a better beginning.

For more information and complete indications, contraindications, warnings and precautions along with instructions for use, visit: www.nuvocares.com.

About Ouma Health

Ouma Health is a total maternity telehealth platform with the vision of expanding access to expert care for all pregnant individuals. Ouma leverages telehealth to provide access to expert maternity clinicians including Maternal-Fetal Medicine (MFM) physicians, midwives, perinatal nurse navigators, lactation specialists, and behavioral health specialists with expertise in perinatal mood disorders. Ouma clinicians are US-based, and licensed to practice medicine in all fifty states, and have the ability to diagnose and prescribe. Ouma was founded by a physician and is led by a seasoned team of telehealth operators and serves self-funded employers and state medicaid plans nationally.

For more information, visit: www.oumahealth.com.



