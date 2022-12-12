OA Shoppe is Omaha’s First Rent-a-Rack Consignment Store
Slowing down fast-fashion in a fashionable way.
It’s like walking into someone’s Poshmark store.”OMAHA, NE, USA, December 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- OA Shoppe, the secondhand fashion boutique, has opened their doors at 168th and Q. Providing fashion lovers the chance to resell their quality designer items, and recycle fashion in a sustainable way. Based on the Finnish “rent-a-rack” style of consigning clothes and accessories, it’s slowly creeping into the U.S., and now into Omaha.
“It’s like walking into someone’s Poshmark store!” said Jen, an OA customer.
Opening the doors in late October, OA Shoppe has the rack-renters recouping their initial investment, slowing down fast-fashion and making an environmental impact. With the economy’s slowdown, the concept is good for both sellers and for buyers. Giving them the opportunity to make money and buy quality designer items at a fraction of the price.
OA Shoppe has 22 racks for rent at $50 per week. Each rack renter gets to bring 50 preloved clothing items and 7 preloved accessories to set up their own wardrobe and design their mini-boutique. The seller gets to name the prices of their items on the shoppe’s software platform, and only pay 15% commissions. Following along on the software, the renters are encouraged to replenish their inventory as the items sell with the ability to maximize their return. Sellers are encouraged to promote their mini-boutiques too, helping them to make more sales.
The owner, Rose Gildor, has studied Sustainability at UC Berkeley and is passionate about the environment – and fashion.
