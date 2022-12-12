Professional truck driver training will benefit Indigenous people

CANADA, December 12 - Eight eligible Indigenous people will receive skills training to prepare them for jobs as professional truck drivers in the Kamloops area.

“B.C. wants more professional truck drivers, and Indigenous people in the Interior want training supports to get good work,” said Sheila Malcolmson, Minister of Social Development and Poverty Reduction. “We’re funding new training so people get work experience and support to land the jobs they want.”

The Ministry of Social Development and Poverty Reduction is providing more than $290,000 to Tk̓emlúps te Secwépemc through the Community and Employment Partnerships (CEP) fund to provide the training.

Participants will receive 15 weeks of employability and soft-skills training, including communication and mandatory entry-level training (MELT), seven weeks of on-the-job work experience with local employers, and two weeks of followup support to assist participants in their job search.

“B.C.’s professional commercial truck operators keep our supply chain moving and are an important part of our economy,” said Rob Fleming, Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure. “Including the MELT training ensures commercial drivers have the skills needed to be safe and responsible as they prepare to join an in-demand profession.”

Kúkpi7 (Chief) Rosanne Casimir, Tk̓emlúps te Secwépemc, said: “This program is designed to provide the participants a combination of both theoretical and applied knowledge and on-the-job experience to give them a clear pathway to careers in transportation.”

The full-time, group-based learning for the project begins Monday, Dec. 12, 2022. People interested in finding out more about this or other CEP projects can contact their local WorkBC centre.

“This program will help Indigenous people develop the skills and experience they need to secure well-paid trucking jobs in the region,” said Andrew Mercier, Minister of State for Workforce Development. “Skills training, such as this, aligns with our Future Ready plan, which is making it easier and more affordable for British Columbians to gain the skills and training they need to get in-demand, good-paying jobs.”

The announcement is part of StrongerBC’s Future Ready plan. Future Ready is making education and training more accessible, affordable and relevant to help businesses grow and prepare British Columbians for the jobs of tomorrow.

Quick Facts:

Funding for this project is provided through the Project-Based Labour Market Training stream of WorkBC’s CEP.

CEP investments are targeted at projects that support an inclusive economic recovery.

CEP projects support B.C. job seekers’ training and work experience, and help businesses and communities address labour market challenges.

Through CEP, the Province invests $15 million annually in communities throughout B.C.

