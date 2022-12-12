Stinger Boy Entertainment Recording Artist, Big Willie B to Release New Music for New Year

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES, December 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Every now and then an artist comes onto the scene and shakes up the industry; they make their mark, and disappear into the atmosphere! The cookie cutter format that has dominated the industry for years is coming to an end, and the real will rise to the top! Meet, Big Willie B, a seasoned M.C. that has been pounding the pavement for a while and 2023, will be epic. The Jackson, Tennessee native is on a mission to change the narrative by releasing his patented brand of music that's resonating.

On October 12th, Big Willie B released his hit single, ‘It’s Goin Down Tonight’ which is making its way through mainstream radio. Big Willie B delivers his West Tennessee vibe that comes off as ruggish, but smooth, hype, yet mellow energy that's sure to keep the clubs jumpin' and listeners at the edge of their seats. “It’s Going Down Tonight,” is a feel good motivating track that came out of the result of the pandemic. On Stinger Boy Entertainment / Empire, Big Willie B is ready to unleash a fury of great music that will set 2023 in motion.

With the momentum from ‘It’s Going Down Tonight’, Big Willie B is set to release his follow up single, ‘Fast Lane’ featuring the beautiful Ace Lex. ‘Fast Lane’, is exactly what the title implies. Big Willie B goes in with his futuristic laid back flow that is simply southern player style. Ace Lex, adds her seductive vocals with a sexy West Memphis flow. ‘Fast Lane’ set to drop the first quarter of 2023, is a real Bonnie and Clyde type vibe that is sure to ring the alarm bells in the industry! Big Willie B next single, ‘Good Life’, features Rome Logan and trust me, it's coming!

With the current state of hip-hop, Big Willie B see’s issues with the narrative that has been projected in society. The objective is simple; create great music that inspires change! The goal is to bring fun back to the music, while uniting the culture for a greater cause.

When creating music, Big Willie B believes in producing meaningful songs that will bring clarity to real-life situations. “I’m bringing visions that remind us of the past and future. No matter what happens, life is real”, states Big Willie B. An album is also in the works “Evolution Of A King”.