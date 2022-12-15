Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,800 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 322,214 in the last 365 days.

Dental Crowns in Southampton, PA Restoring & Refreshing Smiles

Logo for DICE Dental, Southampton dentist

DICE Dental offers dental implants, dentures, extractions, and crowns in Southampton, PA

DICE Dental’s Southampton location offers affordable dental crowns to patients starting at only $650.

Crowns are long-lasting restorations...If they are well cared for, they can last up to 15 years.”
— Dr. Katie Alger
SOUTHAMPTON, PA, UNITED STATES, December 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Southampton residents in need of dental crowns can find them at DICE Dental. Dental crowns in Southampton start at $650.

Dental crowns are a tooth-shaped cover that strengthens, rebuilds, and improves the appearance of a broken or weakened tooth. Crowns cover teeth that have root canals or large fillings, preventing further damage in the future.

Crowns at DICE Dental are made using CEREC technology. This 3D digital imagery allows dentists to craft precise restorations that match the shape, size, and color of a patient’s existing teeth.

“Crowns are long-lasting restorations,” says Dr. Katie Alger, dentist in Southampton. “If they are well cared for, they can last up to 15 years.”

Taking digital impressions, crafting, and placing the crown typically takes two visits. Dr. Alger and her team will work with patients to ensure they are happy with the look and feel of their restoration.

Other cosmetic dentistry services offered by DICE Dental include extractions, dentures, and dental implants in Southampton.

To learn more about DICE Dental’s dental crowns and book an appointment, visit https://dice-dental.com/southampton/.

About DICE Dental: DICE Dental is a cosmetic dentist in Springfield, Southampton, and Bethlehem Township, PA. The practice was founded by Dr. Katie Alger, a graduate of the University of Pennsylvania and Columbia University. She has made it her goal to reduce the barriers patients face when it comes to high-quality dental care. Using state-of-the-art technology, DICE offers dentures, implants, crowns, and extractions (DICE) to patients in a relaxed, comfortable, and accepting environment. To learn more, visit https://dice-dental.com/.

Dr. Katie Alger
DICE Dental
+1 484-993-6222
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook

Welcome to DICE Dental

You just read:

Dental Crowns in Southampton, PA Restoring & Refreshing Smiles

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.