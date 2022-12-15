Dental Crowns in Southampton, PA Restoring & Refreshing Smiles
DICE Dental’s Southampton location offers affordable dental crowns to patients starting at only $650.
Crowns are long-lasting restorations...If they are well cared for, they can last up to 15 years.”SOUTHAMPTON, PA, UNITED STATES, December 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Southampton residents in need of dental crowns can find them at DICE Dental. Dental crowns in Southampton start at $650.
— Dr. Katie Alger
Dental crowns are a tooth-shaped cover that strengthens, rebuilds, and improves the appearance of a broken or weakened tooth. Crowns cover teeth that have root canals or large fillings, preventing further damage in the future.
Crowns at DICE Dental are made using CEREC technology. This 3D digital imagery allows dentists to craft precise restorations that match the shape, size, and color of a patient’s existing teeth.
“Crowns are long-lasting restorations,” says Dr. Katie Alger, dentist in Southampton. “If they are well cared for, they can last up to 15 years.”
Taking digital impressions, crafting, and placing the crown typically takes two visits. Dr. Alger and her team will work with patients to ensure they are happy with the look and feel of their restoration.
Other cosmetic dentistry services offered by DICE Dental include extractions, dentures, and dental implants in Southampton.
To learn more about DICE Dental’s dental crowns and book an appointment, visit https://dice-dental.com/southampton/.
About DICE Dental: DICE Dental is a cosmetic dentist in Springfield, Southampton, and Bethlehem Township, PA. The practice was founded by Dr. Katie Alger, a graduate of the University of Pennsylvania and Columbia University. She has made it her goal to reduce the barriers patients face when it comes to high-quality dental care. Using state-of-the-art technology, DICE offers dentures, implants, crowns, and extractions (DICE) to patients in a relaxed, comfortable, and accepting environment. To learn more, visit https://dice-dental.com/.
Dr. Katie Alger
DICE Dental
+1 484-993-6222
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Welcome to DICE Dental