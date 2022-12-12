EPIK Receives Stamp of Approval from FDNY

Granite's Patented POTS Replacement Device Meets Criteria for Quality and Reliability

Granite Telecommunications, a provider of communications and technology solutions to businesses and government agencies, announced that on November 23, 2022 the company's patented EPIK device was granted approval as a Managed Facilities-based Voice Network (MFVN) by the New York City Fire Department (FDNY).

FDNY is the largest fire department in the United States and is widely regarded as a leading authority on best practices for fire and life safety.

As new technologies emerge, FDNY protects the public safety of New York City residents and visitors by requiring service providers to demonstrate that network equipment is suitable for transmitting fire alarm signals to a supervised station with quality that is equivalent to a public switched telephone network (PSTN).

FDNY's approval of EPIK as a MFVN certifies that EPIK meets FDNY's rigorous standards for ensuring compliance with the National Fire Alarm and Signaling Code (NFPA 72) and New York's local standards. Such approval is a requirement to operate a Plain Old Telephone Service (POTS) replacement device for fire and life safety applications in the City of New York.

Earlier this year, the California Office of the State Fire Marshal, another of the nation's leading authorities on fire and life safety standards, also approved EPIK for listing as a POTS replacement device capable of acting as a MFVN.

"As a MFVN that is fully compatible with fire and life safety applications, Granite EPIK goes far beyond the capabilities of a normal POTS replacement device," said Rob Hale, President and CEO at Granite. "With EPIK, along with Granite's full suite of advanced communications offerings, we can offer customers the flexibility to control rising costs on copper-based voice services and choose the right technologies that bring the most value to their organizations, without having to sacrifice quality or reliability."

