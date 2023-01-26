Your Brand Voice Helps Kennedy Concrete Increase Sales by 46%
Your Brand Voice's proven comprehensive digital marketing strategy for companies that sell concrete.
Our digital marketing strategy has been instrumental in the success of Kennedy Concrete. "We have helped them reach a wider audience and connect with potential users in a more meaningful way.”ORLANDO, FL, USA, January 26, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Your Brand Voice is helping concrete companies streamline their operations and increase sales through the marketing of digital storefronts. The internet has become an essential tool for concrete companies in recent years due to concrete shortages and an increase in contractors servicing smaller jobs. Building and operating a virtual storefront online for concrete delivery, however, can be challenging due to the need to coordinate the different types of concrete mix and delivery techniques. Your Brand Voice connects those dots to help Kennedy Concrete sell more concrete online, leveraging a very strategic mix of digital ads to maximize reach, calls and clicks to order.
— Bryan Bruce - Founder of Your Brand Voice
Building a digital storefront optimized for selling concrete includes a multitude of services such as website development, customer journey mapping, and UX/UI services. In addition, it also requires strong social media presences leveraging video to promote Kennedy Concrete's brand along with the different services they offer while also connecting with customers, and sharing their story. This strategy resulted in 8,420,803 video plays in 2022 on Kennedy Concrete's Facebook and Instagram. Your Brand Voice's digital marketing strategy was able to help Kennedy Concrete increase sales by year over year by $8M in revenue or a 46% increase.
To target users with a history or deep interest in buying concrete, Your Brand Voice utilized customer data and a variety of digital strategies, including video watch time, and performance max, as well as traditional search campaigns for terms like "concrete calculator" and "concrete delivery near me." These efforts have generated over 11,000,000 brand impressions in a single market and resulted in 118,000 clicks with an average cost under $1.00 per click. Your Brand Voice's comprehensive automation software helps Kennedy Concrete streamline their operations and make it easy for customers to place orders, leading to an average sale of $2,349.00. The most impressive stat is Your Brand Voice's marketing cost represents less than 1% of Kennedy Concrete's overall sales while still projecting massive year-over-year growth.
About Your Brand Voice: Your Brand Voice is a full-service digital marketing agency based in Orlando, Florida. With over 30 years of marketing experience, we provide top-quality marketing services to brands around the world. Our team specializes in data-driven marketing strategies, using insights from across different platforms and channels to improve marketing efficiency and effectiveness. By integrating these insights together, we are able to fuel your brand's growth and efficiency like an entire team working for you 24/7. For more information or to request a demo, please visit https://yourbrandvoice.com/
About Kennedy Concrete: Kennedy Concrete is a Division of CEMEX and was created to serve concrete contractors and do-it-yourselfers by providing personalized service and a dedicated delivery fleet. Delivering concrete to Professionals and Self Builders when they need it. Kennedy Concrete currently services Tampa, Orlando, and Central Florida and are ready to help you get started on your next project today. For more information or to request a free ready mix concrete quote, please visit https://kennedyconcrete.com/.
