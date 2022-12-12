Author Discovers Lineage
Uncovering the history of a unique family treeCOOKSTOWN, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, December 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Stephanie Colligan’s book My Ancestor’s Path Is My Future Journey is the author’s research into her multicultural ancestry. It goes as far back as her third great-grandmother, Adeline Matilda Brown having a child with Bernard Colligan in Opelousas, Louisiana after immigrating in the 17th century. Her personal progress towards finding her faith once more is also detailed in the novel, as well as finding a lifestyle that puts the well-being of her mind, body, and spirit at the forefront. She intends that the book promotes the restoration of the soul, of having harmonious coexistence with all life.
Colligan, residing in Lafayette, Louisiana, is both an author as well as a certified crisis instructor. She has been a member of a number of humanitarian organizations for over twenty-six years, among which are the American Federation of Teachers, American Psychological Association, National Organization for Human Services, National Society of Collegiate Scholars, and The Society for Collegiate Leadership & Achievement. She also volunteers for the Medical Reserve Corps. The author is the founder of the House of Anajat, another humanitarian organization aimed at providing relief and assistance for women and
teens in crisis.
Readers may find this book as an inspiration to trace their own lineage and to fill out their family tree. One reviewer in particular has even found shared lineage with the author. Readers may even be able to find much in common with the author, discovering unique struggles their ancestors were subject to like the racial discrimination Colligan’s great-grandfather experienced and the sexism all of the women of color in her family dealt with.
Discover a unique and intriguing heritage in Stephanie Colligan’s genealogical novel My Ancestor’s Path Is My Future Journey. Grab your copy today.
