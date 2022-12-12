Author Finds Her Roots
The investigation of a family’s historyCOOKSTOWN, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, December 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- My Ancestor’s Path Is My Future Journey is Stephanie Colligan’s first novel about her research into her family’s lineage. The findings start at her third great-grandparents, Adeline Matilda Brown and Bernard Colligan, both immigrants to Opelousas, Louisiana. From there, the book goes into as much detail as the author can muster up, up to her own birth. She goes into detail as well about her family’s livelihoods as farmers and property owners. Colligan also writes about her personal journey to finding her faith and achieving inner peace in relation to her ancestors’ lives.
The author is a Lafayette, Louisiana native, with My Ancestor’s Path Is My Future Journey as her first foray into writing. She has been a member of several organizations with a humanitarian focus for almost three decades, those being the American Federation of Teachers, the American Psychological Association, the National Organization for Human Services, the National Society of Collegiate Scholars, The Society for Collegiate Leadership & Achievement, and she is a volunteer for the Medical Reserve Corps. She has also founded her own humanitarian organization with a focus on helping women and teenagers in need, the House of Anajat.
In the book, she also wrote about the discrimination her family experienced, such as the sexism her female relatives endured and the experience she shared as a biracial person with her great-grandfather. She notes the choices they made to identify as another race for their own economic security.
