A Story of Generations Told in New Book
The exploration of a family’s history and the lives livedCOOKSTOWN, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, December 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Stephanie Colligan’s My Ancestor’s Path Is My Future Journey is a book about her family lineage. It covers her birth and the birth of her ancestors, starting with how their lineage in Opelousas, Louisiana began when Stephanie’s third great-grandmother, Adeline Matilda Brown, became pregnant with Bernard Colligan’s child. The book also includes Stephanie Colligan’s journey towards a renewed faith and a lifestyle that prioritizes the well-being of the mind, body, and spirit.
Colligan is a certified crisis instructor and a first-time author from Lafayette, Louisiana. She is a member of several organizations concerned with humanitarian aid and services such as the American Federation of Teachers, American Psychological Association, National Organization for Human Services, National Society of Collegiate Scholars, The Society for Collegiate Leadership, and the Medical Reserve Corps. Colligan is also the founder of House of Anajat, an organization aiming to provide help towards women and teenagers in crisis.
A review says they recognize their grandmother and uncle in the history detailed in the book. People with mixed heritages might find this book incredibly helpful for tracing the lives of their ancestors. This book could also serve as an inspiration for a person to get in touch with their cultural roots and aid in finding one’s identity.
My Ancestor’s Path Is My Future Journey by Stephanie Colligan is a great book for those seeking to find answers to who they are and where they come from. Available at bookstores near you. Grab your copy today!
