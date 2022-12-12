Brushlink Appoints Mark Davidson President of Global Markets
Experienced health and dental insurance executive to lead Brushlink in European expansion strategyMENLO PARK, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, December 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Brushlink, the disruptive dental health and insurance tech company that incentivizes good tooth brushing habits and disease prevention through smart devices and a data ecosystem, today announced it has appointed Mark Davidson as its President of Global Markets. Davidson brings extensive international business experience in the health and dental care industry to the newly created role. His mandate includes leading an international expansion strategy, starting with corporate development in Europe.
“We are excited and honored to have Mark join the Brushlink leadership team,” said Nazar Kamangar, MBA, CEO of Brushlink. “He brings a depth of experience to our business, having worked and lived in the Netherlands, United Kingdom and the U.S. As we enter the European market, we are confident that Mark can enable us to blaze new, disruptive trails in the dental and healthcare sectors.”
Davidson is a senior international insurance executive with 28 years of experience in medical and dental insurance. He is joining Brushlink after a nine-year stint as President and CEO of DNS Holding Company, the international arm of the Renaissance Group, a large group comprised mostly of U.S. dental insurance companies under the names of Delta Dental and Renaissance Dental. In this role, Davidson set up and chaired a Danish-based dental insurance company (Global Dental Insurance) and served as chairman of the dental insurance agent Dansk Tandforsikring.
Previously, Davidson was Director of International Markets at the travel insurance firm Gouda International, where he opened and developed the UK and Italian markets, while further developing their share of the Brazilian market. Prior to that, Davidson spent several years at Cigna International Expatriate Benefits, where he was responsible for developing and managing its international medical networks in Australia, Singapore, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Russia, UAE, Saudi Arabia and Africa. Before moving to the U.S., Davidson was Managing Director of TPU, a major London-based travel insurance managing agent and Vice President of Student Travel Insurance at de Goudse in the Netherlands.
Brushlink’s growth and success in the U.S. market is based on its ability to improve dental outcomes through better brushing habits. It is well known that good brushing habits lead to reduced tooth decay, gum disease and other costly health issues. Unfortunately, existing solutions have not solved the problem, which costs patients, employers and insurance companies more than $50 billion per year.
That’s the problem Brushlink sought to solve through its innovative technology, smart oral care solutions, and a custom data ecosystem for patients, dentists and insurance companies. Brushlink provides smart oral care solutions based on data and smart toothbrush technologies. Its unique solution combines data with technology to help prevent tooth decay and gum disease.
Brushlink is committed to disrupting the tooth brushing market with a revolutionary device and data ecosystem that can offer rewards for good brushing habits data, which include analytics software to view, analyze and customize brushing plans for individual patients, real-time tracking of brushing behavior and record.
The company’s technology also helps reduce costs for dental practices, patients and insurance companies. The Brushlink technology platform:
• Tracks a user’s brushing behavior and provides actionable coaching and feedback to improve oral health.
• Works with any manual or power toothbrush (via attachment) and is integrated into a very high-quality power toothbrush priced competitively for consumer, DSO and insurer markets.
• Integrates directly with leading dental practice management applications to provide dentists and hygienists with new insight into patient brushing behavior and new ways of engaging with patients remotely and between in-person appointments.
Dental professionals can create customized brushing plans that are automatically uploaded to a patient’s brush. This can be particularly valuable for patients with appliances, acute conditions or other areas requiring enhanced cleaning and attention.
Brushlink Junior, which will be launched in 2023, is an Internet of Things (IoT) technology that creates a fun and rewarding brushing coach. It is the children’s version of the company’s popular Brushlink Pro personal dental coach. Both products feature a top-line sonic toothbrush with integrated technology that shows the user a performance score and provides real-time guidance and clinical tips for a healthier mouth – and brighter smile.
Brushlink devices are supported by the company’s unique app, which helps encourage children to brush. Further fun and encouragement come in the form of children’s books written by Kamangar to inspire kids to brush through storytelling. Her books are available in English, German, French and Spanish. The books are ideal for clinic waiting rooms, schools and daycares. Kids can also enjoy reading them at home.
The Brushlink devices aim to solve a serious, long-term problem affecting children’s dental health. Unlike with most medical procedures, there is no way to quantitatively track oral health and determine how well a person is brushing, or if he or she is flossing daily. Nor is there a system to determine if an individual’s dental health and care are improving. While tracked data helps dentists take better care of their patients, the dental industry has not offered a data-driven solution.
The impact of this problem is not insignificant, either. The cost of poor dental hygiene can be high in terms of money and health. Negative outcomes include cavities, gum disease and tooth loss, which may not be covered by dental insurance. Poor brushing habits lead to gum disease for between 20% and 50% of people. Over 3.5 billion people suffer from dental disease worldwide, contributing to losses of $50 billion a year in missed school and lost productivity.
Poor dental health can even result in serious conditions like heart disease and stroke. Indeed, tooth decay is the number one chronic disease of childhood – two to three times more common than asthma or obesity. Brushlink Junior is the first device that aims to address these potentially serious issues for children by making it fun to develop good brushing habits.
