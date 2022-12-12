Leading SFR Insurer SES Risk Solutions Launches QUBIE

Proprietary Insurtech platform enables brokers to quote and bind landlord insurance for single rental property locations in less than three minutes

SES Risk Solutions has launched QUBIE, an instant quote-and-bind platform for single rental property locations. As a proprietary Insurtech platform for landlord insurance, QUBIE enables insurance brokers to instantly quote a single-family (1-4 unit) long-term rental property with only a street address. The entire process from quote-bind-policy issuance takes less than three minutes.

"Brokers have a short prospect lifecycle, and opportunities to win business often lose traction from lengthy quoting processes," said Scott Phillips, SVP, Strategic Partnerships and Digital Integrations, SES Risk Solutions. "The ease and efficiency of QUBIE solves two critical needs for brokers—it enables them to insure their clients' rental properties quickly and separately from personal assets such as home and auto."

More than 70% of the residential real estate investment market is owned by individuals who own less than two rental properties. With rising property values and interest rates, the residential rental property industry has seen a massive shift in the market's needs and available technology. SES's 30-year history with market-leading carriers, combined with key partnerships with Prop-Tech and property managers, enables brokers to provide comprehensive and competitive coverage tailored for real estate investors of all sizes.

All independent brokers and agents will soon have access to QUBIE, the SFR industry's fastest quote, bind, and issue platform, to empower them with the cutting-edge tools they need to stay competitive in today's market.

About SES Risk Solutions

SES is a leading property and casualty insurer of real estate investment properties focused on digitally transforming the way insurance brokers write policies for rental properties and portfolios. SES is pioneering digital integrations to allow property managers and landlords to access, through their brokers, market-leading carriers with cutting edge Insurtech platforms. SES simplifies the process of purchasing insurance through instant quoting and online policy administration.

Request to be appointed today at: https://www.ses-ins.com/qubie-appointment-request/.

