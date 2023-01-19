A multi-party agreement to deliver London Metropolitan University courses through the mySecondTeacher platform.
SINGAPORE, January 19, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On 10th December 2022, mySecondTeacher (MST), Islington College (ICK), London Metropolitan University (LondonMet), and RVI Group (RVI) signed a multi-party Memorandum of Understanding to carry out the delivery of LondonMet’s Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA Hons) course for distance-learning delivery through the mySecondTeacher platform. In the presence of LondonMet’s Deputy Vice Chancellor (Academic), Professor Julie Hall, this MoU was signed in person by the Chief Executive Officer of RVI Group Mr. Argus Ang, the Founder of mySecondTeacher Dr. Benson Soong, Founder/ Chairman of Islington College Mr. Sulav Budhathoki, and Head of Academic Partnerships for London Metropolitan University Dr. Wendy Bloisi. This collaboration will allow students in Thailand and Myanmar to access LondonMet’s BBA (Hons) course, with LondonMet serving as the degree-awarding partner in charge of quality control and assurance, ICK serving as the knowledge solutions partner, MST serving as the technology partner, and RVI serving as the distribution and value-added services partner.
The MST platform will be responsible for delivering all course content and also hosting all course related work such as assignments and classes. Having already facilitated K-12 schools globally with our groundbreaking technology and pedagogy, we now seek to make an impact in the higher education space.
For more information on the partners involved in this project, please see the details below.
About Advanced Pedagogy
Advanced Pedagogy (AP) is an education technology company headquartered in Singapore. Founded by Cambridge University alumni Dr. Benson Soong and advised by Cambridge don Prof. Neil Mercer, AP works to improve school-based education using the technologies of education.
Best known for our mySecondTeacher (MST) platform which is multiple award-winning and franchised and licensed in countries like Nepal and Indonesia, AP is a statutory member of the Singapore Business Federation, which is Singapore’s apex business chamber.
About RVi Group
Singapore-based RVi Group works with strategic partners across the globe to enhance people development through the delivery of educational, innovative training and consultancy services. Over the past 30 years, RVi Group has established a network of institutions with its partners across Southeast Asia which spans 12 cities in seven countries. This includes the RVi Academy managed schools, RVi Institutes and RVIPS offices which have a combined alumni base of more than 30,000.
About London Metropolitan University (LMU)
London Metropolitan University is a diverse and vibrant place of learning, located in the heart of the world’s most exciting capital city, London, UK. The University has a population of over 10,000 UK-based higher education students. In addition, London Met has thousands of collaborative students who are studying at its overseas partner institutions across the globe.
About Islington College
Islington College is a modern and practical education-based college in Nepal that has been providing internationally competitive courses and degrees in direct partnership with the London Metropolitan University, UK dedicated to excellence. The institution strives to develop and nurture IT and business professionals, equipping them with the latest and most up-to-date skills and knowledge.
For media enquiries, please contact:
Shahil Pradhan
Advanced Pedagogy Pte Ltd
shahil@adpeda.com