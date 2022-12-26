Dermatologist Dr Celen warns: Things to consider before coming to Turkey for a hair transplant

Hair Transplant Turkey - Performing by Dermatolog Dr. Celen Dr. Celen Hair Transplant Clinic in Turkey Dr. Celen Attended ISHRS World Congress as a Member

Dr. Oyku Celen who one and only doctor in Turkey that acquired MTQUA certificate offers advice to everyone who wants to have a hair transplant in Turkey.

Hair transplant is a surgical operation and it should be carried out under supervision of a dermatologist doctor, plastic surgeon or medical aesthetic expert.” — Dermatologist Dr. Oyku CELEN

ISTANBUL, NISANTASI, TURKEY, December 26, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hair transplant has been among the most preferred surgical operations of the last 10 years. As the whole world accepts, everyone, male or female, whoever wants to recover their hair and their old appearance, prefer Turkey for hair transplant. Clearly the price advantage comes first between the reasons for preference, but the number of people who want to see Istanbul's historical, natural beauties and cultural heritage preserved for thousands of years is also quite high.Most performed operation in the field of medical tourism is hair transplant in Turkey . Approximately 850,000 people from various countries of the world come to Turkey for hair transplantation annually. The fact that hair transplantation is the most frequently performed operation does not mean that it is a "simple" surgical operation, on the contrary, like every surgical operation, hair transplantation operation should be performed by "doctors who are experts in their fields". Unfortunately, although many successful procedures are performed in Turkey, there has been an increase in the number of procedures that are not performed under the control of a specialist physician. That's why this mini guide will be very helpful for those who are looking to get hair transplant in Turkey.𝗛𝗮𝗶𝗿 𝗧𝗿𝗮𝗻𝘀𝗽𝗹𝗮𝗻𝘁 𝗧𝘂𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘆: 𝗪𝗵𝗮𝘁 𝘀𝗵𝗼𝘂𝗹𝗱 𝗼𝗻𝗲 𝗽𝗮𝘆 𝗮𝘁𝘁𝗲𝗻𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻 𝘁𝗼?After deciding to have a hair transplant, in many cases the first thing to do is ask for a price. Price is the first factor that everyone considers, but basically being solely focused on price adds a new one to the “failed hair transplant” cases. Cheap does not necessarily mean that it is bad, however expensive does not mean that it is good either. For this reason before coming to Turkey for a hair transplant, the patient should make sure of the following:- It is performed by a dermatologist doctor plastic surgeon or a medical aesthetic expert,- It is performed in a fully fledged clinic or hospital- Doctor’s medical team has sufficient ability and experience- Medical facility has international certificates that show that it is being checked regularly- A post-operative follow-up is provided𝗣𝗿𝗶𝗰𝗲 𝗥𝗮𝗻𝗴𝗲 𝗼𝗳 𝗛𝗮𝗶𝗿 𝗧𝗿𝗮𝗻𝘀𝗽𝗹𝗮𝗻𝘁 𝗶𝗻 𝗧𝘂𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘆It is evident that Turkey has become the center of hair transplant thanks to the price advantage compared with the US and European countries. However, those who noticed the increasing sector of hair transplant have started to invest in hair transplant clinics without any knowledge, medical background or any experience. This is not only about hair transplant, but also happens with other surgeries and countries. For this reason one should be careful with the mistake that we previously mentioned as “cheap – low quality” or “expensive – high quality”.In Turkey almost none of the clinics provide their quotations based on the number of grafts – instead they offer packages with fixed prices. The method used in hair transplantation, the experience of the doctor who will perform the operation, the clinic/hospital where the operation will take place, and the features such as accommodation and transfers are the details that change the price of the "package" in hair transplant.All the “new” techniques of hair transplant have been put into the market as if they were innovations, but in reality they are all the same and are being utilised to charge more money. FUE method is the most preferred method which has provided numerous successful results in the last years. Apart from this, alternatives such as Sapphire FUE, Manual FUE, DHI, Robotic hair transplant are not “new” methods, but alternative methods to FUE. For a successful hair transplant, a clinic with a proper specialist should be preferred. Determining the method to be applied by your doctor will lead you to achieve successful results.Generally, one session of cost of hair transplant in Turkey ranges between $1600 - $5000. If we were to make a price list of hair transplant in Turkey:Country Hair Transplant Price Range (USD)Turkey $1600 - $5000USA $5000 - $15000UK $4000 - $12000Italy $3500- $8000Germany $3000- $9000Mexico $2750 - $6000Sweden $5000 - $9000Norway $4000 - $11000Ireland $6000 - $14000𝗕𝗲𝘀𝘁 𝗵𝗮𝗶𝗿 𝘁𝗿𝗮𝗻𝘀𝗽𝗹𝗮𝗻𝘁 𝗰𝗹𝗶𝗻𝗶𝗰 𝗶𝗻 𝗧𝘂𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘆It is very normal to seek the best doctor out there – not for a hair transplant but even for a slight pain one may suffer. Potential hair transplant candidates should do their researches very meticulously for looking best hair transplant doctor in Turkey . Because it is easy to come across with many companies that claim that they do tens of operations every day with 6000-7000 grafts or try to do sales with patient reviews. For a successful result, the first step should be choosing a clinic with a legitimate medical doctor.Hair transplantation is a procedure that should be performed under the supervision of a Dermatologist, Plastic Surgeon or Medical Aesthetics Experts. For this reason, it is very important that you first learn about the doctor of the clinic you contacted and the way they perform hair transplantation.𝗗𝗲𝗿𝗺𝗮𝘁𝗼𝗹𝗼𝗴𝗶𝘀𝘁 𝗗𝗿. 𝗢𝘆𝗸𝘂 𝗖𝗲𝗹𝗲𝗻 𝗵𝗮𝘀 𝗯𝗲𝗲𝗻 𝗽𝗲𝗿𝗳𝗼𝗿𝗺𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗛𝗮𝗶𝗿 𝗧𝗿𝗮𝗻𝘀𝗽𝗹𝗮𝗻𝘁 𝘀𝗶𝗻𝗰𝗲 𝟮𝟬𝟭𝟰After graduating from Turkey's best medical school, Dr Oyku Celen completed her specialisation in dermatology for another 5 years. She welcomes her patients in her own private clinic in Nisantasi, Istanbul. She also has the first American MTQUA certificate in Turkey. The clinic provides boutique service to its patients, which is designed with Italian architecture, with the highest technological standards. At the same time it makes you feel at home.Dr Celen has been receiving patients from various countries of the world, especially Italy, UK, USA, Ireland and Scandinavian countries (Sweden, Norway, Denmark) since 2014. She has also offered trainee programmes in hair transplantation and other dermatological treatments and still organizes seminars and congresses on hair transplantation techniques and developments in various countries of the world.

