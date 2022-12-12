1,3-Dioxolane Market Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, Revenue Analysis to 2026 - IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

The properties such as non-toxicity, eco-friendly and non-carcinogenic also drive the 1,3-Dioxolane Market Growth

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, December 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that 1,3-Dioxolane Market is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of 6.2% during 2021-2026. The main reason behind this is that it is used in the polymerization process in polyacetals as a chain length regulator and chain transfer agent. 1,3-Dioxolane is also known as 1,3-Dioxacyclopentane, 1,3-Dioxolan, or Ethylene Glycol Formal. Dioxolanes are a group of organic compounds containing 6-membered C4O2 rings are called dioxolane rings. 1,3-Dioxolane is a cyclic reaction product of ethylene glycol and formaldehyde. It is a clear volatile liquid miscible with water in all proportions. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.

Key takeaways:

1. Asia-Pacific dominates the 1,3-Dioxolane market, owing to the increasing textile & electronics industries in the region. 1,3-Dioxolane is used as a finishing agent and swelling agent in textiles. According to Invest India, the domestic electronics market in India to attain US$400 billion by 2025.

2. 1,3-Dioxolane is used as an intermediate for the production of the antiviral drug, acyclovir. This application in the pharmaceutical industry contributes towards driving the market growth.

3. The major opportunity for this market is high research spending and developing newer applications.



Segmental Analysis:

1. The 99.5% purity segment held the largest share in the 1,3-Dioxolane market in 2020 and is expected to rise at a CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period. 1,3-Dioxolane is a good organic solvent, which can dissolve oils, dyes, cellulose derivatives, various polymers. 1,3-Dioxolane is synthesized from ethylene glycol and formaldehyde. It is also used in the production of coatings and adhesives, and as a stabilizer for trichloroethane.

2. The Asia-Pacific region held the largest share in the 1,3-Dioxolane market in 2020 up to 43%, owing to the numerous end-use industries in the region. 1,3-Dioxolane is used as finishing agent and swelling agent in textiles.

3. The solvents segment held a significant share in the 1,3-Dioxolane market in 2020 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.5% over the forecast period. 1,3-Dioxolane is used to dissolve a wide spectrum of polymeric materials such as acrylates, alkyds, cellulosics, epoxies, polycarbonates, polyesters, urethanes, and vinyl resins. In many cases, 1,3-dioxolane solvent can replace the chlorinated solvents that were used previously to dissolve many of these polymers.

4. The textile industry held a significant share in the 1,3-Dioxolane market in 2020. 1,3-Dioxolane is used to treat polyester fibres for improved dye retention, application of cross-linking agents to cellulosic fibres, and bonding of acrylonitrile polymers. In the textile industry, polyester blended fibers are principally used to make wrinkle-free fabrics, cellulosic fibres are mainly viscose and rayon which find various applications in the textile industry.



Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the 1,3-Dioxolane Industry are -

1. BASF Chemical Intermediates

2. Lambiotte & Cie S.A

3. Merck KGaA

4. Kairav Chemofarbe Industries Ltd.

5. TCI Chemicals Pvt. Ltd.



